Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.2° C

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A cold wave gripped Delhi on Wednesday as frosty winds from the snow-clad western Himalayas continued to sweep the plains and brought the minimum temperature down to 3.2°C, the IMD said.
“Dense” fog blanketed parts of the city, lowering visibility to 50 metres and affecting traffic movement.
Cold wave conditions prevailed at the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city. It recorded a minimum of 3.2°C, four notches below the normal, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional forecasting centre head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4°C. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2°C or less.
Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing down the minimum temperature in north India, Srivastava said.
Similar conditions will prevail in the city over the next two days, he said.
“Dense” fog lowered visibility to 50 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung, the IMD said.
Also read: Above-normal rain likely for India in April-June
According to the IMD, a “very dense” fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a “dense” fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, “moderate” 201 and 500 metres, and “shallow” 501 and 1,000 metres.
Delhi had been registering above-normal minimum temperatures till Monday, as a cloud cover persisted over the city under the influence of successive Western Disturbances (WDs).
However, the temperature started dropping with the commencement of cold northwesterly winds after the withdrawal of the latest WD.
The city’s minimum had settled at 4.8°C on Tuesday, 7°C on Monday, 7.8°C on Sunday, 10.8°C on Saturday, 9.6°C on Friday and 14.4°C on Thursday, the highest in January in four years, according to the IMD.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...