Congress to distribute food packs, PPEs to mark Rahul Gandhi’s 50th birthday

The Congress Party has announced that it will distribute around 50 lakh food packets among the poor and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits and masks to the frontline workers battling coronavirus in the country on June 19 to mark the 50th birthday of the former president Rahul Gandhi, Hindustan Times reported.

Rahul Gandhi, however, said that he will not celebrate his birthday in the view of coronavirus outbreak across the country that has brought extraordinary times to people, besides the death of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese army in Ladakh area on Monday night, according to a party circular on Thursday.

“As you all know, the nation is mourning the tragic loss of our brave soldiers in the standoff at the border with China. In this context, the suggested programs like distribution of food kits among the neediest people and community kitchens for the poor must be held with utmost reverence and respect to our brave soldiers,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in his communication to all state units and leaders on Thursday.

“All sorts of celebrations, including cake-cutting, sloganeering and putting up banners must be avoided up to the grass-root level,” he said, adding that leaders and workers across the country should observe silence and offer prayers for two minutes in honour of soldiers.

On the border skirmish, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote: “Words cannot describe the pain I feel for the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for our country.

My condolences to all their loved ones. We stand with you in this difficult time.”

He further tweeted: “Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”