Continuous reform of educational system needed: President Kovind

India must strive to reach global education standards by continuous reform of its educational system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.
Addressing the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, Kovind said this is required even as the country's achievements in the field of education had followed a remarkable trajectory since Independence and in an environment of scarcity of resources.
“Access to health and education are often considered the foundation of good governance. In both these sectors, we have come a long way in the seven decades", Kovind said.
The Government has rightly focused its attention on the health sector, with its ambitious initiatives. Starting with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and expanding to the Ayushman Bharat, which is the world's largest publicly funded universal healthcare programme, the Government has shown its care and concern for the well being of the poor, he said.
"Quality of healthcare has improved, so has its reach", Kovind said.
Kovind also expressed confidence that 'Jal Jeevan Mission' too-- like the 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan' ---will take the form of a popular movement.
He said that the Ministry of Jalshakti has been created to effectively meet the challenge of the increasing water crisis. "Water conservation and water management are being given top priority", Kovind said.
Along with the welfare of those most in need, every policy initiative of the Government is guided by the 'nation first' principle.
"The roll out of GST has realised our vision of 'one country, one tax, one market'. It is being complemented by the e-NAM scheme, which is strengthening the process of creating 'one market for one nation' and will benefit farmers", he said.
