Coronavirus outbreak: Air India’s B747 plane to depart from Delhi airport today

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Air India’s 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from Delhi airport at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals who are in China as the neighbouring country deals with novel Coronavirus outbreak.

“The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only,” said a senior airline official.

