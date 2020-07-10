Covid-19: AAI to call for tenders for sale of PPE at airports under its control

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Now, PPE kits, face masks, hand gloves, and sanitisers will be sold at retail outlets at airports under the Airports Authority of India (AAI). According to AAI officials, tenders are being awarded at a nominal rate to encourage PPE retail.
An AAI official requesting anonymity said that this move is being considered to make sure safety even at the airports is maintained and travel becomes safer. Along with this, “This could take off a little burden from the airlines in the future as well.”
“AAI has drafted the policy so that PPE may be sold at all AAI airports. The same has been communicated vide Commercial Instruction-12 in a circular in May and subsequently,” an AAI spokesperson said in response to BusinessLine’s query.
This move comes in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
AAI has advised to allow tendering for PPE comprising face masks, hand gloves, sanitisers at airports under their control as per requirement. Moreover, Minimum Reserve License Fee (MRLF) has been fixed at a nominal rate of ₹100 to encourage PPE retail, the spokesperson said.
However, for airports where Master Concessionaire is there, they have been suggested to make PPE available through Master Concessionnaire or alternatively, any retailer with the Master Concessionaire getting the first right of refusal.
“PPE facilities may be made available for 6 months further extendable by 6 months.”
In addition, wherever medical store is there, airports have been advised to make PPE available through existing stores.
IATA had recently encouraged airlines and airports to follow the universal implementation of the Take-Off guidelines published by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Take-Off is a temporary risk-based and multi-layered approach to mitigate the risks of transmitting Covid-19 during air travel. “The comprehensive Take-Off guidelines are closely aligned with the recommendations of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). These include mask-wearing throughout the travel process, sanitisation, health declarations and social distancing where possible,” it said.
