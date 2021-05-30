Covid-19: India administers over 21 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 21 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of May 30, 7 am, 21,20,66,614 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. Of this, 16,76,17,477 are first doses while second doses total 4,44,49,137.

30,35,749 people received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 27,17,372 received the first dose while 3,18,377 received the second dose.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,76,99,104 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,45,42,802 and Rajasthan at 1,36,66,242.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 45,21,400 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 40,90,179 and West Bengal at 38,64,000.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,22,20,504 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,79,92,599 and Rajasthan at 1,67,57,346.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 27.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 2114508, down by 114216. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 276309 to 25454320. 3460 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 325972, as per the official data.