With 1,604 more people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 4,46,52,266 while that of active cases has declined to 18,317, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,29,016 with eight fatalities being recorded, including three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

“Active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.77 per cent,” the health ministry said.

“A decrease of 485 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours,” the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.02 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate at 1.08 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,04,933, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry, 219.63 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

