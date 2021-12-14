Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 8 more Omicron cases

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV) report, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Out of these seven patients are from Mumbai, one from Vasai Virar.
The State Health Department press release added that to date, a total of 28 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the State till date. This includes Mumbai (12), Pimpri Chinchwad (10), Pune (2) and one patient each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, and Vasai Virar. Out of these, 9 cases have been discharged after negative RT PCR test.
The laboratory samples of the patients detected today were taken in the first week of December. Out of these eight patients, three are women, and five are men between 24 to 41. Out of eight patients, three are asymptomatic, and five have mild symptoms.
According to preliminary information, none of them has an international travel history. One of them has travelled to Bangalore and the other to Delhi. One person from Mumbai is from Rajasthan. Out of these eight patients, two are in hospital, and six are in home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked. Seven patients out of eight have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, 686 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, while 684 new cases were reported in Maharashtra.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...