Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 8 more Omicron cases

As per the National Institute of Virology (NIV) report, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Out of these seven patients are from Mumbai, one from Vasai Virar.

The State Health Department press release added that to date, a total of 28 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the State till date. This includes Mumbai (12), Pimpri Chinchwad (10), Pune (2) and one patient each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, and Vasai Virar. Out of these, 9 cases have been discharged after negative RT PCR test.

The laboratory samples of the patients detected today were taken in the first week of December. Out of these eight patients, three are women, and five are men between 24 to 41. Out of eight patients, three are asymptomatic, and five have mild symptoms.

According to preliminary information, none of them has an international travel history. One of them has travelled to Bangalore and the other to Delhi. One person from Mumbai is from Rajasthan. Out of these eight patients, two are in hospital, and six are in home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked. Seven patients out of eight have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 686 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Tuesday, while 684 new cases were reported in Maharashtra.