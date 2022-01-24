Covid-19: Maharashtra opens schools in most districts

As per the Maharashtra government orders, most schools in the State resumed physical sessions for classes 1 to 12, including in Mumbai. However, the ones in Pune, Aurangabad, and other districts, where the caseload is still high, remained closed.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in a tweet, said, “Wishing all parents and students the very best as physical classes reopen today onwards. We hope you enjoy your day back in a safe atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the government has not announced its decision on the reopening of colleges. According to sources, the government is holding discussions with the State Covid-19 Task Force after which it will take a call in this regard.