hamburger

News

Covid-19: Maharashtra opens schools in most districts

Radheshyam Jadhav | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022
image caption

Government yet to take a call on re-opening colleges

As per the Maharashtra government orders, most schools in the State resumed physical sessions for classes 1 to 12, including in Mumbai. However, the ones in Pune, Aurangabad, and other districts, where the caseload is still high, remained closed.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in a tweet, said, “Wishing all parents and students the very best as physical classes reopen today onwards. We hope you enjoy your day back in a safe atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, the government has not announced its decision on the reopening of colleges. According to sources, the government is holding discussions with the State Covid-19 Task Force after which it will take a call in this regard.

Covid-19
coronavirus
Maharashtra
schools
Published on January 24, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you