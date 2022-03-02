Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered 177.8 crore total doses so far

India has administered around 177.8 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the official data, as of March 2, 7am, 1,77,79,92,977 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far . This includes a total of 90,94,65,616 first doses and 76,52,75,754 total second doses administered to the 18-plus population.

As many as 5,49,28,343 total first doses and 2,81,84,270 total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years age group. As many as 2,01,38,994 total precaution doses have been administered so far.

As many as 8,55,862 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 69,155 were first doses and 5,29,081 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. As many as 32,555 first doses and 1,83,898 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 41,173 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses among the States with 28,91,55,784 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,58,16,677 doses and West Bengal with 13,09,84,030 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 85,680. As many as 7,554 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 14,123 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,23,38,673. 223 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,14,246.