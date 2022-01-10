Covid-19: With 58 % of the State’s active cases, Mumbai still continues to breathe normally

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Out of 2,02,259 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, 1,17,437 or 58 per cent cases are from Mumbai city. But the State government and the Municipal Corporation have assured citizens that the metropolis will continue to breathe normally without stringent restrictions as only 21 per cent of the available beds are occupied and hospitalisation is loer compared to the number of infections.
According to the Mumbai civic body, recovery rate of Mumbai is 85 per cent while the overall growth rate of Covid cases in the city from Jan 2 to Jan 8, 2022 is 1.66 per cent. The doubling rate of infections in Mumbai is 41 days. As of Sunday, 123 buildings in the city are sealed because of the high number of Covid-19 patients. Overall, 7,432 patients are hospitalised of which 3,035 are on oxygen. Out of 34,960 beds, 7,432 are occupied.
City Mayor Kishori Pednekar has made it clear that it is up to the citizens to decide on further restrictions. She said that if people follow Covid-19 protocols and control the spread of infection, there would be no need of further restrictions or lockdowns. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has assured that city’s local trains will continue to operate.
As the State government announced new restrictions on public movement along with night curfew, reports of migrant workers returning to their home States are making rounds. According to State officials, the government wants to avoid a panic reaction to the restrictions and hence clear signals are being sent that there would be no lockdown as long as the situation is under the control.
Mumbai, Thane, and Pune together have 86 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has, however, cautioned the administration and citizens. In a recent communication, he said that the rising number of cases would put pressure on the health infrastructure. “I want it to make clear that we don’t want to bring everything to a standstill by imposing lockdown. Work and livelihood should not stop,” he said. Thackeray warned that strict action will be taken against citizens who break Covid-19 rules specified by the State.
