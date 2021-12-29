News

‘Covid cases in Chennai doubling every 5 days’

BL Chennai Bureau December 29 | Updated on December 29, 2021

Daily coronavirus cases rose to 294 on Wednesday as against 194 on Tuesday

Chennai on Wednesday witnessed a spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases to 294 as against 194 on Tuesday.

The spike in the city in turn led to increase in the number of daily infections in the State to 739 as against 619 on Tuesday.

Vijayanand, a Covid Data Analyst, in a tweet, said, “Chennai witnessing a spike in cases, today reported 294 cases from yesterday’s 194 with seven days growth of 103 per cent now. Daily case doubling rate is now at 5 days.”

Health Minister M Subramanian told newspersons that the infection in the city was spreading fast due to crowding in various events. In a locality in the city, over ten cases were reported and have been marked as a cluster. Meanwhile, the whole-genome sequencing laboratory at the State Public Health Laboratory (Chennai) has been recognised by the Centre to detect coronavirus variants. This will help in early detection of viruses, the Minister said in a statement.

Published on December 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like