‘Covid cases in Chennai doubling every 5 days’

Chennai on Wednesday witnessed a spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases to 294 as against 194 on Tuesday.

The spike in the city in turn led to increase in the number of daily infections in the State to 739 as against 619 on Tuesday.

Vijayanand, a Covid Data Analyst, in a tweet, said, “Chennai witnessing a spike in cases, today reported 294 cases from yesterday’s 194 with seven days growth of 103 per cent now. Daily case doubling rate is now at 5 days.”

Health Minister M Subramanian told newspersons that the infection in the city was spreading fast due to crowding in various events. In a locality in the city, over ten cases were reported and have been marked as a cluster. Meanwhile, the whole-genome sequencing laboratory at the State Public Health Laboratory (Chennai) has been recognised by the Centre to detect coronavirus variants. This will help in early detection of viruses, the Minister said in a statement.