Create oxygen buffer ahead of third wave: SC to Centre

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to start preparing for oxygen allocation and supply to States ahead of the Covid third wave. The court drew the government’s attention especially to reports that children may be affected in the next wave.
A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said the government needed to finalise a formula for allocation, supply and distribution of oxygen in a “scientific manner” and that the present “rough-and-ready” formula would hardly work. The court said the current formula of allocating oxygen to Delhi, for example, on the basis of the number of ICU/non-ICU beds grossly underestimates the need for oxygen in the National Capital.
The court said the formula for allocation and distribution of oxygen among States should be based, among other things, on an “oxygen audit”, that is, to determine the actual need of oxygen in a State.
“We need to reassess the basis for oxygen allocation. We are in Stage 2 of pandemic. Stage 3 might have very different parameters… But if we prepare today, we will be able to handle Stage 3. It is about proper allocation of oxygen and working out the modalities, including proper distribution. A bufferstock has also to be created,” Justice Chandrachud pointed out.
The court also underlined the importance of vaccination. “Children are going to be affected. They will be taken into hospitals. They will be accompanied by parents. Vaccination needs to be done,” the Bench pointed out.
Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, while informing the court that 730.7 tonnes of oxygen had been delivered to Delhi on Wednesday as directed by the Bench, agreed that a “minimum fault prone formula” for oxygen supply, allocation and distribution is the need of the hour. The government agreed to revisit the formula.
At one point, the court suggested incentivising young doctors, who have completed their courses, and young trained nurses to augment the fatigued healthcare professionals. More than a few thousand rupees, the Bench suggested giving them grace marks as a reward for their service in combating the pandemic.
Justice Shah asked about the care given in rural areas.
Justice Chandrachud said the health infrastructure in rural areas is rudimentary. However, in Maharashtra, a task force of doctors was formed to advise rural hospitals on pandemic care.
In a related development, Solicitor General Mehta mentioned before the Bench a petition filed by the Centre challenging a Karnataka High Court order to increase the liquid medical oxygen allocation to the State to 1200 tonnes. Justice Chandrachud said the Bench cannot look into the issue as it did not have the records of the case. The Bench would consider the plea if the CJI allocated the case to it.
PTI reports
The oxygen shortage/supply issue came up before other courts across the country.
The Madras High Court suo motu told the State and the Central governments to ensure equitable distribution of medical oxygen, as also vaccines and other life-saving materials.
The position should not be altered to the detriment of a State, particularly Tamil Nadu, since it has production capacity of about 400 tonnes of oxygen per day, which with some additional supply may suffice for its needs. The Union government and the Empowered Committee should take immediate steps... by tomorrow, so that the emergency that the officials speak of — reserve supply running out by Saturday — does not happen, the Bench of Justices Sanjeeb Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.
A Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni of the Bombay High Court, hearing a bunch of petitions, said it was ‘imperative’ for all private hospitals in Maharashtra to have their own oxygen plants to deal with the third wave likely. “If a hospital in Sangli can, why can’t private hospitals in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad set up their own oxygen plants? it said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...