Customs seizes ₹3-crore worth textiles smuggled to Bangladesh via riverine route

The Customs has seized textiles worth over ₹3 crore being smuggled to Bangladesh through the riverine route of West Bengal. Six people have also been arrested in this connection.

This is one of the biggest seizure in the recent past, a release by the Union Finance Ministry said.

Based on specific intelligence, a fishing trawler was intercepted by the officers of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) West Bengal, in the intervening night of September 6 and September 7. The trawler was coming from Diamond Harbour towards Sagar Island. On being spotted it changed course and was finally intercepted near Geonkhali, some 70 km from Kolkata.

Upon search of the trawler, various “incriminating documents along with identity cards of Bangladeshi and Indian nationals were found”. Mobile phones with Bangladeshi SIM cards were also recovered.

“The persons on board the trawler were engaging in smuggling of sarees and garments concealed in about 400 gunny bags having a value of ₹3.3 crore. Interrogation of arrested persons confirmed that the vessel was heading to cross over to Bangladesh with an intention to smuggle Indian goods to Bangladesh. Further investigation in the matter is under process,” the release mentioned.