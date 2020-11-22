Cyclone alert in Arabian Sea; low in Bay to intensify

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a cyclone formation alert over the South-West Arabian Sea (farther away from the Indian coast and heading for Somalia) with Saturday’s depression having intensified into a deep depression, only a spin away from being a cyclone.

The deep depression is located early this(Sunday) morning 230 km South-East of Socotra (Yemen); 460 km east of Ras Binnah (Somalia); and 510 km East-South-East of Alula (Somalia). It could become a cyclone by tonight and cross the Somalia coast to the South of Ras Binnah during the early hours of tomorrow (Monday) with wind speeds of 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr.

Low in Bay beats forecasts

As the system is away from the Indian coast no adverse weather associated with this system is likely over the West Coast. However, high wind and wave warnings for ship and fishermen prevail over the South-West Arabian until tomorrow (Monday), the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD hastened to declare the formation of a low-pressure area on Saturday itself (its original timeline was Monday) indicating that it would go on to intensify as a depression by Monday evening over the South-West Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu.

It could intensify further during the subsequent two days and move West-North-Westwards towards Sri Lanka-south Tamil Nadu coast and reach near the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast by Wednesday morning. Weather models are divided over the level to which it could intensify.

Rains to escalate over Tamil Nadu

Rains would escalate over the extreme South Peninsula from tomorrow (Monday) with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala from Tuesday to Thursday; and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from Wednesday to Friday.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall may lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Tuesday to Thursday and over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr and gusting to 60 km/hr may prevail over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of the South Bay (East of Sri Lanka).

High winds, wave alert

Wind speeds may ratchet up to 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr along and off the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday and further up to 55-65 km/hr gusting to 75 km/hr (deep depression to cyclonic) over the same area as also along and off South Andhra Pradesh coast and over the Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sea condition ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-13 ft) to the East of Sri Lanka today; over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off the Tamil Nadu coast on Monday, the IMD said, as proceedings reach a feverish pitch off the coast.

The sea condition would be ‘very rough to high’ (wave heights of 13-30 ft) over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coast and also over Gulf of Mannar on Tuesday and Wednesday. Fishermen are advised caution while venturing out into these areas. All those out at sea may return home today.