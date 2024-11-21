Even as Stage-IV restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under ‘Severe+’ (above 450 AQI) are in force in Delhi and adjoining areas, the air quality index (AQI) improved further to 376 which falls under ‘very poor’ category (301-400 AQI) at 10 AM Thursday. The AQI was 408 at 7 pm on Wednesday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announcement on GRAP IV came November 17 night only after Delhi’s daily average AQI rose to 457 at 7 PM from 441 at 4 PM. Several pollution control measures, including shifting of classes in schools to online mode and ban on truck entry came into force from 8 AM November 18. However, some schools in adjoining districts (of other states) of Delhi had not shifted to online mode.

As a result of that the Supreme Court had reprimanded the CAQM for delaying the implementation of Stages 3 and 4 of the GRAP.

In a late evening release, the CAQM on November 20 revised the GRAP guidelines, mandating the closure of schools in Delhi and NCR districts (Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar) under Stages III and IV of the plan. Earlier, the decision to implement these measures was left to the discretion of the state governments.

The air pollution watchdog also has mandated that under Stage III the state governments are required to stagger the timings of public offices and municipal bodies in Delhi and these four districts. However, for other NCR districts, the decision on office timings remains at the discretion of the respective state governments, according to the order.

The Supreme Court had also directed the CAQM to adopt stricter measures under Stages III and IV, ensuring that implementation is no longer left to the discretion of local authorities.

Bawana and Ashok Vihar record maximum AQI

At 10 am Thursday, out of 39 spots in Delhi where air quality is monitored the maximum AQI was 414 at both Bawana and Ashok Vihar whereas the lowest was 302 at Lodi Road, which is monitored by Pune-based IITM, according to data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI (at 10 am) in Gurugram (Gwal Pahari) was 349, Faridabad (sector 30) 257, Ghaziabad (Loni) 397 and Gautam Buddh Nagar (sector 62) 311, according to CPCB data.

The CAQM has classified the air quality under four stages: Stage 1 - ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300), Stage 2 - ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400), Stage 3 - ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 - ‘severe plus’ (AQI above 450) and accordingly restrictions have been prescribed for each stage.