Delhi’s air quality improved this morning to hover around 300 AQI with a clear sky as against 383 at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) moved from 300 earlier to 301 at 7 a.m. and remained at 302 for the next three hours, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. At 10 a.m., as many as 19 of the national capital’s 38 monitoring spots from where data were available had an AQI of 300 or less. The highest AQI was 377 at Shadipur Depot, and the lowest was 242 at Delhi Technical University.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe+’.

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to relax the restrictions under GRAP Stage-IV, emphasising that the curbs could only be eased if there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels. It will hear again on Thursday if curbs should be relaxed.

Meanwhile, the city’s minimum temperature settled 0.2 notches above normal at 10.4 Degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. It has forecast a mainly clear sky during the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 Degrees Celsius.

