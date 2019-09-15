Demolition of flats in Kochi: Govt looks ways to resolve the crisis

As the September 20 deadline set by the Supreme Court to demolish the four river front apartments in Maradu near Kochi comes closer, over 350 flat owners have sought the intervention of the President, Prime Minister, State Government, legislators for protection from eviction and property demolition.

The Supreme Court in its judgement on May 8 directed demolition of four apartment complexes – H2O Holy Faith, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram and Alfa Serene in Maradu – as they were constructed in violation of the CRZ rules.

As the five-day notice period issued by the Maradu Municipality for eviction ended on Saturday, the apartment complexes in dispute witnessed a flurry of activities with the visits of high profile political leaders. The municipality, meanwhile, extended the deadline by a day which would end on Sunday.

The move of the local body comes in the wake of strictures passed by the Supreme Court for the delay in razing of these apartments after they were found built in violation of CRZ norms.

However, flat owners have decided not to move out from their respective apartments saying that the notice is too short. It is in violation of the rules and minimum period for evacuation stipulated by law is 15 days. They have also decided to approach Kerala High Court seeking protection of their lives and property, saying that forced removal amounts to denial of human rights.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government has called for an all party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter. Appealing the Government to adopt a humanitarian approach towards the residents, the opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala, suggested proper rehabilitation and duly compensation for the owners in case their flats are demolished. The BJP state unit also urged the government to come out with possible solutions to assist flat owners.

As the high volt drama unfolds, everyone is waiting with bated breath as to how the LDF government despite its sympathies with the affected flat owners would overcome the challenging task set upon it in the form of the Supreme Court verdict.

It may be recalled that the builders – Alpha Ventures Pvt Ltd, Holy Faith Builders and Developers, Jain Housing and Construction, K V Jose – in their review petitions submitted that the Supreme Court appointed three-member committee had not given them a proper hearing on violation of CRZ notification.

The committee had stated that as per the CRZ notification of 1991 and Kerala Coastal Zone Management Plan 1966, the area in question came under CRZ III. The notification stipulates that no construction was permitted within 200 metres from the coastal line in CRZ III.

The erstwhile Maradu Panchayat (now municipality) had given permission for construction of flats in 2006-07. Later, the Panchayat issued show cause notice to revoke the building permit, citing CRZ violations. The builders challenged this notice in the Kerala High Court and they started construction following the Court’s interim order.

The High Court allowed the writ petitions by the builders on the ground that the government had no power to issue instructions to a local self government authority.

Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had approached the apex court against the judgement.

