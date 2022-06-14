Dr. Reddy’s launches Nexavar generic in the US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched sorafenib tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent of Nexavar (sorafenib) in the US market following approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The drug is used to treat certain types of cancer.

“We are pleased to launch this important generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, said in a release.

The drug is available as 200 mg tablets in a bottle of 120.