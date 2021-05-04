Draft rules of Industrial Relations Code suggest changes in TU recognition

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Centre has published draft rules on Section 14 and 22 of the Industrial Relations Code. The Rules, dealing with recognition of trade unions and verification of their membership, will be circulated for discussion and suggestions.
According to the draft rules, in establishments where there is only one registered trade union that is functional, the union will be recognised only if it has not less than 30 per cent of the total workers employed there.
The employer of an industrial establishment should appoint a verification officer to verify the membership of a trade union. The rules say that the officer shall be "an independent officer and shall not have any interest with any of the Trade Unions".
The process for constitution of the negotiating union or the negotiating council shall commence three months before the expiry of the tenure of the existing recognition period of the registered trade unions, the draft rules say.
The Trade Unions should satisfy conditions such as: the application for recognition made by the trade union should be accompanied with the copy of the registration certificate, copy of list of members, details of the membership subscription and copy of thr latest annual return submitted to the Registrar of Trade Unions and in case of negotiating union, the employer shall initiate action before expiry of the tenure of incumbent union "in advance but not later than three months before the expiry of the tenure." Verification can be done by conducting a secret ballot, the draft rules adds.
Though passed in Parliament, the Centre has not notified three of the four Labour Codes. The Assembly elections and delay on the part of the States in drafting rules are being given as the reason for it. The trade unions have opposed the codes and the rules and have warned of protests if the Centre does not withdraw them.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...