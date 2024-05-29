India successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet Su-30 MK-I off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday.

Flight test of the missile, carried out under the aegis of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) at around 11.30 am on Wednesday, met all the trial objectives, validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm. The missile boasts of a range of 300 km with precision target seeking capabilities and can be mounted also on Mirage 2000. It can reach a speed of Mach 5.5 and carry reportedly a 200 kg payload as well.

Missile validation

“The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations, including the on-board ship,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

RudraM-II is an indigenously-developed solid-propelled air-launched missile system meant for air-to-surface role to neutralise many types of enemy assets. The Ministry stated that a number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, IAF and industry on the successful test-flight of RudraM-II. “The successful test has consolidated the role of the RudraM-II system as a force multiplier to the Armed Forces,” he observed.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat, who has got one year extension in service, complimented the DRDO team for their untiring efforts and contribution culminating into the successful flight test.

RudraM-II will add significant firepower of the IAF. The DRDO is already working on its next improved version to increase the air to surface missile’s range to over 500 km.