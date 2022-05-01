ARCITE to launch a unique entrepreneurial model for engineering aspirants

ARC Institute of Technical Education (ARCITE), a technical centre that provides training on various job-oriented courses to college students and young aspirants, has come up with a unique initiative called ‘ARCITE Builders and Innovators’ for engineering aspirants.

“More than refining the skills of engineering graduates to meet employment standards, ARCITE feels that a number of these skilled engineering aspirants need some kind of push to get them into entrepreneurship. This is the reason behind our new venture ARCITE Builders and Innovators,” said Mohammed Sajin, one of the directors of Kollam-based ARCITE.

According to him, “this is a company where the unemployed yet skilled, engineering aspirants will be shareholders, giving wings to their entrepreneurial desires”.

Experts to guide

ARCITE Builders and Innovators is a construction company where every shareholder or aspirant will be involved. “Keeping abreast with changing times, ARCITE will be a wholesome company with experts guiding through every aspect of construction, be it home automation or IT-related activities, to name a few,” he adds.

ARCITE would hold a majority stake in the new venture on a 60:40 shareholding pattern. This is because the expertise and experience of ARCITE will be the guiding force.

“The groundwork for this is over, the response has been tremendous and an announcement of its formation is likely to be made in a month as part of the convocation proposed to be held,” Sajin said.