College is basically for fun: Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his view on the necessity of college education during his keynote at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington, DC.
“You don’t need college to learn stuff,” he said during his speech as quoted by media reports.
“The value is “seeing whether somebody can work hard at something,” he further said.
Musk has been consistently vocal about how a college education is not necessary to succeed.
In 2019, Musk reiterated his belief in a tweet when a Twitter user asked him if college degrees were not a necessity in getting a job at Tesla.
“Do you still stand firmly on not requiring college degrees?” asked Twitter user Alec Palm (@youfoundalec) to which Musk replied, “Yes.”
When asked about how many job postings at his company SpaceX require a bachelor’s degree despite him being vocal about it not being necessary, Musk said that it was “absurd” as Tesla does not require university education for jobs.
“I think college is basically for fun and to prove that you can do your chores, but they’re not for learning,” Musk said as quoted by the Guardian.
Musk’s views are similar to PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel with whom Musk had been leading the payments giant before he set-up Tesla. Thiel in 2011 had started an initiative where he began paying college kids to drop out and develop a start-up, CNBC reported.
This is not the first time that the Tesla Chief has made such controversial statements. The SpaceX founder was recently in the limelight for tweeting out that the panic concerning the COVID-19 outbreak was “dumb.”
The tweet had garnered mixed responses from Twitterati.
Suggested keywords: Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, COVID-19
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
As it reduces price for home-buyers, sellers hope to sell more, clear inventories
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
Evaluate the co-payment clause, often buried among the terms & conditions, with care
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...