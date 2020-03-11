College is basically for fun: Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his view on the necessity of college education during his keynote at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington, DC.

“You don’t need college to learn stuff,” he said during his speech as quoted by media reports.

“The value is “seeing whether somebody can work hard at something,” he further said.

Musk has been consistently vocal about how a college education is not necessary to succeed.

In 2019, Musk reiterated his belief in a tweet when a Twitter user asked him if college degrees were not a necessity in getting a job at Tesla.

“Do you still stand firmly on not requiring college degrees?” asked Twitter user Alec Palm (@youfoundalec) to which Musk replied, “Yes.”

When asked about how many job postings at his company SpaceX require a bachelor’s degree despite him being vocal about it not being necessary, Musk said that it was “absurd” as Tesla does not require university education for jobs.

“I think college is basically for fun and to prove that you can do your chores, but they’re not for learning,” Musk said as quoted by the Guardian.

Musk’s views are similar to PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel with whom Musk had been leading the payments giant before he set-up Tesla. Thiel in 2011 had started an initiative where he began paying college kids to drop out and develop a start-up, CNBC reported.

This is not the first time that the Tesla Chief has made such controversial statements. The SpaceX founder was recently in the limelight for tweeting out that the panic concerning the COVID-19 outbreak was “dumb.”

The tweet had garnered mixed responses from Twitterati.

