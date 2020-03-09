Elon Musk's tweet on coronavirus outbreak sees mixed responses from Twitterati

When children can be seen and heard
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
Tesla CEO Elon Musk clarified his views regarding the coronavirus outbreak after calling the panic over the epidemic “dumb” on Twitter.
Musk on Friday had tweeted, “coronavirus panic is dumb.” The tweet garnered mixed responses.
Musk further clarified his stance on Twitter after a user (@FxzzOnTheBeat) asked the SpaceX chief about the reason why he thought the panic was unnecessary.
“I feel the same, but what is your reason for thinking why @elonmusk ?” he tweeted.
“Virality of C19 is overstated due to conflating diagnosis date with contraction date & over-extrapolating exponential growth, which is never what happens in reality. Keep extrapolating & virus will exceed mass of known universe!” Musk replied.
The main reason to not panic, according to Musk, is the fatality rate of the virus.
“Fatality rate also greatly overstated. Because there are so few test kits, those who die with respiratory symptoms are tested for C19, but those with minor symptoms are usually not. Prevalence of coronaviruses & other colds in general population is very high!” Musk further said.
Musk’s oversimplification, however, was met with more questions on the micro-blogging platform.
Another Twitter user Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) countered Musk’s response.
“The real issue of this virus is that the rate of survival is very dependent on medical services not being overrun. If you have a fifth of people ending up in critical care there is no doubt that some people in Wuhan died mainly due to not getting on a ventilator in time,” he replied to Musk’s tweet.
To this, the Tesla CEO replied, “Ships with a lot of people & limited medical facilities are a serious issue.”
Tech giants across the globe including Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter and Microsoft have taken precautionary measures including postponing events, sending care packages to employees in China and allowing their employees to work from home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world stood at 105,836, including 3,595 deaths, across 95 countries on Sunday.
An intervention in Agra district gets children back to school
In January this year, a news report announced the launch of a cab service at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi ...
The Women’s Technology Park in Salem is turning rural women into entrepreneurs, through sustainable schemes
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
In many aspects, you are better suited to manage money. So, what are you waiting for?
Focus on exports and likely recovery in domestic sales put it in a sweet spot
The year 2019-20 could be a washout with poor results , and likely impact of coronavirus
RBI’s proposal to write off AT1 bonds of Yes Bank is bad news for MF investors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...