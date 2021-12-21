Dhanuka Agritech joins hands with Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology

Scaling the population peak in India
Dhanuka Agritech, a leading agro-chemical company, has signed an agreement with Uttarakhand's Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, under which the company will sponsor conferences of the university, besides providing scholarships to meritorious post-graduate students.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Director of Experiment Station, Ajeet Singh Nain, on behalf of the university and Ajeet Singh Tomar, vice-president (R&D) of Dhanuka Agritech on December 20, a company statement said. Through this partnership, Dhanuka Agritech and the GB Pant University aim to boost farmers' income by enhancing crop productivity and production, it said.
The company and the university will jointly conduct research activities in the field of crop protection chemicals. The university will conduct demonstrations/ adaptive trials of new molecules/ products of Dhanuka at the university's farms as well as farmer’s fields and will consider the inclusion of the findings (active ingredient only) into the package of practices, the company said.
"The tie-up with an institution like G B Pant University will help us promote research activities in agriculture and allied sectors. For this purpose, we will also provide a scholarship to meritorious PG students involved in research work," said R G Agarwal, group chairman of Dhanuka Agritech. "We will also participate and sponsor the conferences and farmers’ training programmes in association with Pant University," Agarwal added.
Farmers will be encouraged to use modern agriculture technologies (like drone usage, artificial intelligence (AI), and precision agriculture. The MoU aims to promote use of AI/ML techniques for providing expert advisory to farmers. The emphasis will be on the use of drone technology in agriculture, following the release of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for use of drones to spray pesticides.
Dhanuka will sponsor the university’s bio-efficacy and phyto-toxicity projects to manage insects and pests through drone application, the company said.
