Edtech Neoschool, StayQrious launch science foundation course for middle school

Edtech Neoschool, StayQrious has launched its Science foundation course that aims at filling the gaps in the existing middle-school STEM curricula, which is often responsible for students losing interest in science early on and poses challenges as they progress to higher grades.

Therefore, focussing on STEM foundations, the course is specifically curated for young learners from class 6 to class 8, and dives deep into the core concepts necessary to develop a strong science foundation.

Talking about the course, the founder of Stanford’s first digital learning research lab, Dr. Brian Johnsrud said, “Students learn best when they get access to deep and meaningful learning experiences that stem from evidence-based pedagogical practices. They develop the essential social-emotional skills that are critical for the 21st century, when they learn in a social setting, teaching each other.” Johnsrud designed the course.

Commenting on the launch of the science course, Aanand Srinivas, founder and CEO of StayQrious said, “I saw that in middle school, students aren’t taught science conceptually and so, they don’t actually develop a love for the subject or a solid foundation. They are also not taught the appropriate learning strategies for the subject (how to learn science differently from, say, history). Because of this, so many of them end up struggling in high school with low confidence, low motivation levels, and an overall lack of interest in Science and STEM careers.”

The course covers essential concepts that cut across all the boards, to ensure that students master age-appropriate fundamentals. This team-work not only enhances their learning skills and motivation to learn, but also strengthens their critical 21st century skills, such as collaboration and communication.