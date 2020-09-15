Govt releases eight-week alternative academic calendar of NCERT for schools

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday released the eight-week alternative academic calendars - developed by NCERT- for students, parents and teachers of classes I-XII.

“The Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of Education.

It caters to the need of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programme will be included, he added.

The calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, concerning theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. The activities given in the calendar focus on learning outcomes and can thus be achieved through any resource, including the textbooks children are using in their state or UT.

This calendar includes activities related to four languages as subject areas such as Hindi English, Urdu and Sanskrit. It also gives space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among teachers, students and parents.

“All the given activities are suggestive in nature, Teachers and parents may opt to contextualise the activities and do those activities that the student shows interest in, irrespective of the sequence,” said the official statement.