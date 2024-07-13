IT-trained graduates must harness information and data for the progress of the nation, according to N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR.

Addressing the graduating students of International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) at its 23rd convocation here on Saturday, she said, “In today’s world, everything is information and everything is data. The IT-trained experts must handle information and data for the nation’s progress.”

“I am impressed by the educational culture of IIIT Hyderabad. The country has a lot of expectations from you. It is fine if you go abroad, study and work. You may go, study, learn, stay, work but come back and pay back to the nation,’‘ the CSIR DG said.

PJ Narayanan, Director, IIITH said, “The graduating students of 2024 are joining the professional world formally today, out to chart their own paths in this increasingly competitive and complicated world. I am confident you possess highly useful skills in your area and immense creativity to apply those to different problems.’‘

As many as 600 students graduated in the convocation with a record number of 32 PhDs and 224 Master’s with thesis. Over 38 per cent of the graduates earned their degree based on a high-quality thesis.

