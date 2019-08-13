IIM Kozhikode to host Women Economic Forum for entrepreneurs on August 22-23

The first Kerala edition of Women Economic Forum (WEF), a global platform for women leadership enhancement and networking, will be held at IIM Kozhikode on August 22 and 23.

Organised by All Ladies League (ALL), a global movement committed to unleash the potential in one and all, the two-day event will bring together 400-plus women entrepreneurs, speakers and delegates from across the world. WEF will include sessions focusing on learning, networking and business development.

ALL enables women from across 150-plus countries to come together on a common platform to add value to their professional and personal lives. It offers members a window to explore business opportunities, find mentors, markets, business and training forums, and aims to build, nurture and develop leadership skills amongst women.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said that the event is in line with IIM Kozhikode’s legacy of enhancing participation of women in leadership positions in the industry and the community. IIMK is the first management school in the country to initiate affirmative action to bring in gender parity in the flagship programme. From a historical low of less than 10 per cent, IIMK touched a high of 54 per cent women in the PGP batch of 2015-17. IIMK also has the distinction of creating the supernumerary exclusive batch of women in PGP from 2019.

Kerala WEF is a momentous opportunity to be part of Mission Million 2022, a clarion call by ALL WEF for connecting a million women worldwide in solidarity for gender-parity and empowerment as ‘sisters beyond borders’. WEF events will be held in India and simultaneously all over the world in 2022.