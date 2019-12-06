IITH, Japanese Institutes to work together on earthquakes

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will take up more studies on earthquakes and smart cities in collaboration with Japanese Institutes and companies.
In a major boost to Indo-Japanese research ties, the IITH will work with four Japanese Institutes in areas including earthquake engineering, besides joint doctoral programmes.
B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, signed the MoUs with the Institutions during his recent visit to Japan. The Institutions include: National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience; Shizuoka University on Doctoral Degree Sandwich Program; Saitama University on Academic Exchange of faculty, students and implementation of cooperative Research Projects and National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)to strengthen Research collaboration.
Murty also held discussions with Nagoya Electric Works, Nihon University for the Japanese Technical Cooperation Project for Smart Cities for Emerging Countries-based on sensing, network and big data analysis of Multimodal Regional Transport System.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...