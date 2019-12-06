IITH, Japanese Institutes to work together on earthquakes

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will take up more studies on earthquakes and smart cities in collaboration with Japanese Institutes and companies.

In a major boost to Indo-Japanese research ties, the IITH will work with four Japanese Institutes in areas including earthquake engineering, besides joint doctoral programmes.

B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, signed the MoUs with the Institutions during his recent visit to Japan. The Institutions include: National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience; Shizuoka University on Doctoral Degree Sandwich Program; Saitama University on Academic Exchange of faculty, students and implementation of cooperative Research Projects and National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)to strengthen Research collaboration.

Murty also held discussions with Nagoya Electric Works, Nihon University for the Japanese Technical Cooperation Project for Smart Cities for Emerging Countries-based on sensing, network and big data analysis of Multimodal Regional Transport System.