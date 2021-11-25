Education

Maharashtra to reopen offline classes for primary schools from Dec. 1

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on November 25, 2021

A representative image.

We are committed to the safe resumption of schools, says the State Education Minister.

After rounds of discussions with the State-appointed Paediatric Task Force, the Maharashtra State cabinet on Thursday announced to re-open schools for standard 1 to 4 in rural areas and standard 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.

In a series of tweets, the State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “We are committed to safe resumption of schools. In the next 6 days, the emphasis will be on acclimatising schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school mgt committees and parents”.

Gaikwad also said that she will hold deliberations with the Paediatric Task Force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time.

“Their well-being, health has always been our topmost priority. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our schools and especially our teachers for ensuring a safe environment for the classes which have resumed so far. This is the third phase of school reopenings, we must continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols” Gaikwad said.

Physical classes for standards 8 to 12 were resumed in urban areas, including Mumbai, in October. While in rural areas, physical classes for standards 5 to 12 were resumed during the same time.

Published on November 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

schools
Covid-19
Maharashtra
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like