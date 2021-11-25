Maharashtra to reopen offline classes for primary schools from Dec. 1

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
After rounds of discussions with the State-appointed Paediatric Task Force, the Maharashtra State cabinet on Thursday announced to re-open schools for standard 1 to 4 in rural areas and standard 1 to 7 in urban areas from December 1.
In a series of tweets, the State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “We are committed to safe resumption of schools. In the next 6 days, the emphasis will be on acclimatising schools, parents and children towards a safe transition to physical classes as classrooms have been shut for nearly two years. We will be holding consultations with school mgt committees and parents”.
Gaikwad also said that she will hold deliberations with the Paediatric Task Force on the need to update the SOPs for re-opening for the sake of the much younger children, some of whom may be attending physical classes for the first time.
“Their well-being, health has always been our topmost priority. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our schools and especially our teachers for ensuring a safe environment for the classes which have resumed so far. This is the third phase of school reopenings, we must continue to observe all Covid-19 protocols” Gaikwad said.
Physical classes for standards 8 to 12 were resumed in urban areas, including Mumbai, in October. While in rural areas, physical classes for standards 5 to 12 were resumed during the same time.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...