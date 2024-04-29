Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) held a special convocation in Manipal on Monday to confer an honorary doctorate upon KV Kamath, Chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and Chairman of Jio Financial Services Ltd.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said Kamath’s leadership and vision align perfectly with MAHE’s mission to foster innovation in young leaders. “This honorary doctorate signifies the profound impact Mr Kamath has had, and we are confident his example will continue to inspire our students to pursue excellence in their chosen fields,” he said.

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said Kamath’s remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to MAHE students and faculty alike. “We are confident that Mr Kamath’s insights and experiences will continue to shape future leaders and contribute to positive change in the world. We are delighted to welcome him to the esteemed company of MAHE’s honorary doctorates,” he said.

Speaking on the recognition, Kamath said MAHE serves as a tribute to creative thinking of TMA Pai who thought of establishing an educational institution in the era when there were just handful of institutes.

“Throughout my career, I have strived to put India’s institutions on the global map and to advocate for sustainable development and being acknowledged by such a respected institution as MAHE motivates me even further. This recognition is not just for me, but for everyone who has collaborated with me on this journey. This is a tremendous honour, and I am grateful for the trust that MAHE has placed in me,” Kamath said.

Vasanti R Pai, Trustee of MAHE Trust, and Ranjan R Pai, President of MAHE Trust and Chairman of MEMG, Bengaluru, were present.