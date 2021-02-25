Mahindra University develops disinfecting robot MUDRA

Mahindra University has launched an autonomous disinfecting robot MUDRA (Mahindra Universite UV Desinfectant Robot Autonome). The robot can disinfect rooms, labs, offices and shopfloors using ultraviolet rays.

“With the opening up of retail, office and other public spaces, it is essential that closed areas be sanitised frequently and properly to ensure minimal spread of infection,” Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, said.

“MUDRA can make on-demand and pre-planned disinfections without any human intervention,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The robot has been specially designed to navigate autonomously on the floor without needing any extra infrastructure,” Deep Seth, Assistant Professor at university’s Ecole Centrale School of Engineering.

“It maps and plans its path to move around, and avoids obstacles and re-charts its path intelligently. It moves from room to room on a floor automatically without any human intervention,” he said.