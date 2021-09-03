MeitY’s NeGD inks MoU with National Law Universities

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) National e-Governance Division (NeGD) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with National Law University, Delhi and National Law Institute University in Bhopal to establish a Cyber Lab for the 'Online Capacity Building Programme on Cyber Law, Crime Investigation, and Digital Forensics'.
The goal is to provide Police Officers, State Cyber Cells, Law Enforcement Agencies, Prosecutors, and Judicial Officers with the necessary skills to deal with Cyber Forensics cases efficiently and effectively while adhering to global best practices, standards, and guidelines, as per Indian Cyber Law, MeitY said.
Through its Learning Management system, NeGD, in cooperation with NLIU Bhopal, has taken the initiative to offer a nine-month online PG diploma to 1,000 officials (LMS). Learners can use the application to learn on the go at any time and from anywhere. The first batch began in November 2020, with 579 people accepted into the programme, it said.
One of the programme's goals is that each enrolled participant will participate in a practical training session and a personal contact programme at the designated Cyber Lab built upon the NLU Delhi campus to facilitate this course. In Cyber Law, Cybercrime Investigation, and Digital Forensics, the proposed cyber lab will be outfitted with Hybrid architecture that enables virtual and physical capacity building.
The lab will have a training room with a capacity of 25 users, remote connectivity, including AR/VR features.
Other law schools and universities, such as the National Law School of India University (Bengaluru), the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (Patiala), and others, will be added to the hub and spoke concept in the future, MeitY added.
