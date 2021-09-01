NCERT should support transformation of education under NEP 2020: Pradhan

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
NCERT should gear up for bringing in massive transformation in education as envisaged in the NEP 2020, said Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the 61st Foundation Day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training.
The NEP is aimed at making India a global knowledge superpower, he said.
NCERT is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the government to assist and advise the Centre and States on policies and programmes improving school education.
“NCERT has been working in the areas of research, development of curriculum, syllabi, textual and training materials in both face-to-face and online modes. Recent significant initiatives include assessment of students through National Achievement Survey (NAS), development of learning outcomes and preparing e-content in school education,” an official statement said.
Another milestone of achievement included the development of National Early Childhood Care and Education Curriculum and Guidelines, it added.
“As many as 42 lakh teachers have been trained under the National Initiative for School Heads (NISHTHA) initiative,” pointed out Subhash Sarkar, Minister of State for Education.
He stressed on the need for integration of vocational and academic education for achieving the roles of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India.
NCERT Director, Shridhar Shrivastava presented a brief overview of the last six decades of achievements of the council.
