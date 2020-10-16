NEET (UG) results: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab, Delhi’s Akanksha Singh secure 99.99 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2020. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has been ranked first (720 out of 720) with 99.99 percentile.

Delhi's Akanksha Singh, who also obtained 99.99 percentile marks, was given the second spot. According to the NTA, the first and second ranks spots were decided on the basis of their age. The younger candidate was given the second spot.

NEET is conducted for to get admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions. Indian Citizens/Overseas Citizens of India intending to pursue Undergraduate Medical Courses from a foreign (Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/Siddha/Unani/Homeopathy) Institute need to qualify NEET (UG) -2020.

A total of 15,97,435 candidates registered for the exam in 2020, out of which 13,66,945 took the exam. The category of CCandidates who appeared for the test included in NEET-UG, 2020 consisted of Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreign nationals.

The Centre al Government has established the National Testing Agency to conduct entrance examinations for admission/ fellowship to in higher educational institutions. In 2018, the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, has mandated that the NTA would to conduct the NEET (UG) from 2019 onwards.

