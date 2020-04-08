S Chand launches personalized learning app amid COVID-19 lockdown

S Chand and Co, a textbook and education content company, has announced the launch of its personalized home learning app Learnflix, as per a press release.

This comes at a time when the Centre is mulling extending the lockdown, especially in public places including schools and education institutions.

The company said that the Learnflix app offers comprehensive learning material in Math and Science for classes 6 to 10, and is based on the latest CBSE syllabus and useful for ICSE and other state boards.

The app includes access to unlimited practice tests with varying difficulty levels.

Other features include personalized ‘any-time anywhere’ learning, engaging animated videos, quizzes, revision notes/summaries, sample papers, in-depth focused and actionable analysis, personalized learning journey and remedial to master development areas.

E-books from prominent authors, including Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, and PS Verma, among others, are also available on the app.

The company informed that a successful deployment of app in the initial phase has already taken place and it has been adopted in over 15 schools in India and West Asia.

Speaking on the launch of Learnflix Himanshu Gupta, Managing Director, S Chand Group, said in the official release: “With just one subscription, this app will offer users access to the entire suite of features. The app is highly affordable, and schools and students even in Tier-II and Tier-III towns can afford it with ease.”

He added that it is fortuitous that the app was ready for launch at a time when all educational institutions are in lockdown. “We hope this app will help both teachers and students. Student can learn their own convenience and teachers can use it to impart remote teaching effectively,” he further mentioned.

Speaking on the roll-out plan, he added, the demand will likely be more in Tier-II and -III cities.

“We are aiming for more than 1 lakh downloads by the end of this year. A significant number of our downloads will be subscribers as we are selling majorly through schools,” he noted.