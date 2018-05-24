UNICEF launches data visualisation app

The UNICEF today launched a ‘data visualisation app’ which provides a user-friendly visual representation of complex analytics of the education scenario in the country.

The app has been made with technical inputs from the UNICEF, in collaboration with the National Institute of Education Planning and Administration (NIEPA) and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

It uses the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education), the NAS (National Assessment survey) and demographic data and can be used as a visual tool by policy makers, senior government officials, academia, and researchers to address gaps and monitor programmes in the field of education.

“Since the enactment of the Right to Education Act, much progress has been made in areas of systemic readiness, improved access and enrolment of children, providing infrastructure, especially sanitation facilities in schools, recruitment of teachers and training of untrained teachers.

“Children are indeed performing reasonably well in the early classes.There is still a need to do more for translating these results for higher classes and assuring that the requisite skills are built for smooth transition to livelihood,” said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India.

Anil Swarup, Secretary, HRD Ministry, who was also present at the launch emphasised on the need for digitisation in education.

UNICEF India in partnership with HRD Ministry today organised a ‘Shiksha Mela — Education Open Day’ to demonstrate case stories showcasing holistic and equitable quality education achieved through convergent programming across 17 Indian states.