United Breweries, Bluestone, Essar Group, and Adani Group made the highest number of offers in Cluster-2 of the Final Placement process for the PGP batch of 2024 held at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

Each of these firms made six offers during the second cluster comprising of six cohorts including Conglomerates, Consumer Goods & Durables, Consumer Services, Advertising and Media, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail B2B & B2C, stated an official release from IIMA. Infosys rolled out three international offers during the process held on Friday.

The Consumer Goods & Durables cohort saw recruiters like P&G, Diageo, Phillip Morris International, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, United Breweries, L’Oreal, Nestle, and Wipro Consumer Care. The Conglomerate cohort recruiters were Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Essar, Abhinandan Lodha Groups, and Vedanta. The other firms visiting included firms like Bluestone, Jindal Shadeed, Alkem Laboratories Limited, Madison, Maxim World, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, among others.

The Conglomerate firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by firms belonging to the Consumer Goods & Durables cohort. The third cluster is scheduled to be conducted on February 12.

Meanwhile, during the final placement process for PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food & Agribusiness Management) batch 2022-24 completed on Friday, Reliance Industries Limited and Grant Thornton Bharat have emerged as the top recruiters. The process was carried out in hybrid mode, during which the entire batch was successfully placed. All the students of the FABM Class of 2022-24 will join the companies in the month of April-June 2024, IIMA stated.

Professor Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of Placements, stated, “The successful completion of the placement process within a day during a relatively tough year for the job market is a testament to the high-quality learning experience at the institute and the robust placement process that provides adequate flexibility to both recruiters and students. We thank the recruiters for showing faith in our students and IIMA brand.

The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all sectors like Agri-inputs, Agri-Tech, Consulting, Conglomerates, Food Processing, FMCG, Beverages, Environment and Energy. The placement process witnessed regular recruiters such as Accenture, Ernst & Young (EY), United Breweries, Godrej Agrovet, PI Industries, Reckitt, Nestle, Marico, PepsiCo, Pidilite, DeHaat, DCM Shriram, Country Delight, Dhanuka, Terviva, Everest Instruments and INI Farms. Many new recruiters also showed a keen interest in the batch, which is visible by the participation of industry giants like Adani Gau Life Sciences, HyFun Foods, The Palladium Group, and TRST01, the institute added.