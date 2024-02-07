Accenture Strategy emerged as the biggest recruiter among the 38 firms that participated in the first cluster of the final placement process for the postgraduate class of 2024 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Tuesday.

While Accenture Strategy made 25 offers, Elevation Capital offered the highest pay package, according to an official statement from IIMA.

The participating firms were from the field of investment banking and markets; management consulting; niche consulting; advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; and private equity, venture capital, and asset management. The placement process was conducted in hybrid mode, with companies having the choice of virtual or in-person interviews.

“Prominent recruiters in consulting included regular recruiters such as Oliver Wyman, BCG, McKinsey, Kearney, Strategy & Middle East, Monitor Deloitte, Simon-Kucher, Praxis Global Alliance, PwC, TCS and KPMG. Prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space included Goldman Sachs, Avendus Capital, Arpwood Capital, Barclays, HSBC and DE Shaw. In the PE and VC domain, we saw the participation of firms like Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, Arga Investment, and American Express rolling out the maximum offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort,” the release added.

Placements for clusters 2 and 3 will be held on February 9 and 12, respectively.

