UoH notifies MBA admissions

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 06, 2021

CAT-2021 score

The University of Hyderabad invites applications for admission into its 2-year MBA Course for the academic session 2022-24.

The tuition fee for the two-year programme, which is approved by AICTE, is around ₹1.6 lakh

Graduates in any discipline with 60 per cent of marks and CAT-2021 score and those who are in their final year of graduation can also apply. The number of seats is 75.

The last date for submission of applications is December 15, 2021, according to a release.

The University is amongst the top in the country and has been awarded the status of Institution of Excellence by UGC and Government. of India. It is ranked 9th among universities in the country - NIRF 2021.

Published on December 06, 2021

Hyderabad
universities and colleges
