Edtech firm ﻿upGrad﻿ has formed an advisory board comprising seven industry leaders to scale upGrad Institute, a government-approved private education institution in Singapore.

The advisory board will provide insights to help accelerate upGrad’s mission of building a robust government-approved learning institute that will empower the global workforce with an industry-ready experiential curriculum backed by top university credentials.

upGrad Institute, which is a government-approved private education institution in Singapore, will provide courses in Data Science and Management with top global universities. The first batch is expected to commence in the next 60 days.

upGrad has invested $5 million to establish and scale upGrad Institute and is inviting active enrolments for its debut doctorate programmes along with select skilling courses in Data Science and Management with top global universities. The first batch is expected to commence in the next 60 days.

Board composition

The board comprises Professor Arnoud De Meyer, Ex-President of Singapore Management University, who will join as chairman; Prof S Sadagopan, Chairman, BoG, IIITDM-Kancheepuram and Founder-Director, IIIT-Bangalore; and Magdalene Ew, Head of Content – Entertainment, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Warner Bros. Discovery, who will contribute her expertise in global media and marketing.

Jeremy Williams, Managing Director of PropertyGuru Marketplaces, also joins the board, bringing insights from the property technology company in Southeast Asia. Laura Parsons, Vice-President, Human Resources, BBC Studios and Larry Bradley, CEO of SolasAI, Inc, are also a part of the board.

“With such thought leadership on our Advisory Board, we are confident of building on our insights to make world-class higher education more accessible and mainstream. This strategic expansion not only benefits the future focussed market of Singapore but also provides learners from everywhere with government-approved formal education and modern-day skill competencies to ensure enhanced employability,” commented Myleeta AgaWilliams, CEO - International, upGrad.

