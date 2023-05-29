upGrad, the edtech platform, has plans to further enhance its presence in Noida by adding another 500 people over the next three months. The expansion is primarily focused on the study abroad division of the company and will involve recruiting across various sub-departments such as sales, marketing, technology, and product.

“We have built a strong business model that is minimising geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams. Hence, it’s critical for us to get more of such young employees on board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand’s mission of easing skilled talent mobility for several global economies,” saidAnkur Dhawan, President at upGrad Abroad.

The company is looking at recruiting fresh talent directly from college campuses and universities to accelerate employability, especially amid times when freshers are likely to be more impacted as IT companies have turned cautious in their hiring plans on the back of a global slowdown.

The development comes soon after the brand recently integrated its study-abroad portfolio and consolidated its organic and inorganic businesses under a single operating stream. The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross ₹500 crore of annual gross revenue during FY24. “We are building strong business pockets across the country to ensure enhanced operational and cost efficiencies,“ said Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO at upGrad.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit