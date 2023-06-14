upGrad — an integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development company — will set up the upGrad Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS), a fully offline campus in the Republic of Vanuatu, with an investment of $10 million.

UIMS is expected to invite enrolments in the second half of June this year, the edtech company said in a release. “We are at the centre of the educational revolution, which also makes it a business-ready geography for us. We have a strong presence in Australia, and this move in Vanuatu, which shares proximity with Australia and New Zealand, will be a critical piece in strengthening our South Pacific footprints,” said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 12-point development agenda for the Pacific Island Nations, making healthcare, renewable energy, and cyber-security the focus areas of development.

“This initiative is a part of our multi-campus strategy, where we aim to set up at least three medical schools in the Pacific region along with a few more in select geographies. As our conversation advances, the GOI’s support has come in time and highlights our shared commitment to introduce strong growth pillars for the nation. Our expansion will accelerate cross-border synergies between the two countries,” said Gaurav Kumar, Head of Corporate Development and M&As at upGrad.

