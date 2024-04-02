In two separate public rallies in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) and Kotputli (Rajasthan) on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his two terms as “just a trailer” which will be followed by a long-term development strategy. The PM characterised Rahul Gandhi as a “shahi gharane ka shehzaada (the scion of a royal family) and attacked him for claiming that the country will burn if the BJP wins a third-term in the Lok Sabha polls.

“You must be thinking that Modi works so hard. Every household is getting something. So why doesn’t Modi get tired, why doesn’t he stop. If it had been anyone else, he would have relaxed, had fun. But Modi was not born to relax and enjoy himself. Modi was born to work tirelessly for you. What has happened in the last ten years is way more than what was happening before that. But Modi does not rest. He says, this ten years’ development is just a trailer. A lot remains to be done,” the PM said in Rudrapur.

Modi then trained his guns on Rahul Gandhi against whom the BJP has asked the Election Commission to order registration of a criminal case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The BJP has objected to Gandhi maintaining that if the BJP comes to power for a third time, the country will burn and disintegrate.

“The scion of the royal family of Congress has declared that the country will burn if BJP is elected again. They have ruled for 60 years and now that they are out of power for ten years, they are talking about country burning. Is that acceptable to you? I ask you to punish such people. Don’t let them stand,” he said.