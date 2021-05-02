Left Front storms back to power for a second term in Kerala

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The ruling CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is set to create history as it appeared to set to retain power for a rare second term in Kerala, the first outgoing coalition government in 40 years to achieve the feat.
When reports last came in, the LDF was leading in 99 seats (91 in the outgoing Assembly); the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 41 (47); while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was not leading in any seat, including in Nemom, the lone seat it held in the outgoing Assembly.
Outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was leading by close to 50,000 votes from the Dharmadom constituency in Kannur district. KK Shailaja, the Health Minister in his Cabinet, had totted up a lead of 61,000 votes from Mattannur, again in Kannur. But at least one outgoing member of the Cabinet has been confirmed lost.
The Opposition UDF suffered a severe setback with the Congress-led front not even managing to hold on to its 47 seats in the outgoing Assembly despite senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra having conducted several rounds of campaigning just before the state went to polls. Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayand Lok Sabha constituency.
The LDF however was inflicted with an unexpected reverse when Jose K Mani, Chairman of Kerala Congress (M), which had shifted allegiance from the UDF ahead of the election, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of sitting UDF MLA from the Pala constituency in central Kerala.
As for the NDA, it lost Nemom that senior leader O Rajagopal had won for it in the 2016 elections. Also, BJP state president K Surendran was defeated in both Manjeswar and Konni seats which he had contested this time.
