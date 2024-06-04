The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand on Tuesday on election results day, according to the Election Commission trends.
Ajay Bhatt is leading by 2,55,634 votes in Nainital, Ajay Tamta by 1,75,391 votes in Almora, Anil Baluni by 94,376 votes in Garhwal (Pauri), Trivendra Singh Rawat by 65,724 votes in Haridwar and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah by 1,35,632 votes in Tehri Garhwal.
Independent candidate in Tehri Garhwal, Boby Panwar, a poll debutante, emerged as the closest rival to the BJP, relegating Jot Singh Gunsola of the Congress to the third position in the initial rounds of counting.
However, Gunsola later improved his position to second and is trailing by 1,35,632 votes behind Shah.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.