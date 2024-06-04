The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand on Tuesday on election results day, according to the Election Commission trends.

Ajay Bhatt is leading by 2,55,634 votes in Nainital, Ajay Tamta by 1,75,391 votes in Almora, Anil Baluni by 94,376 votes in Garhwal (Pauri), Trivendra Singh Rawat by 65,724 votes in Haridwar and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah by 1,35,632 votes in Tehri Garhwal.

Independent candidate in Tehri Garhwal, Boby Panwar, a poll debutante, emerged as the closest rival to the BJP, relegating Jot Singh Gunsola of the Congress to the third position in the initial rounds of counting.

However, Gunsola later improved his position to second and is trailing by 1,35,632 votes behind Shah.