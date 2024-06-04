The Congress was leading in five of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, the BJP in four and the AAP in one on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends.

According to the EC data available at 10 am, Congress stalwart Kumari Selja had secured a healthy lead of 35,084 votes over her BJP rival Ashok Tanwar in the Sirsa seat.

In Rohtak, senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda was ahead of BJP's sitting MP Arvind Sharma by 32,252 votes.

Congress' Satpal Brahamchari was leading over sitting BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli by a margin of 3,216 votes.

Similarly, Congress' Raj Babbar was leading by 28,487 votes in Gurugram over Union minister and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

In the Ambala constituency, Congress' Varun Chaudhary was leading over his BJP rival Banto Kataria by 22,907 votes.

In Karnal, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was leading over his Congress rival Divyanshu Budhiraja by a margin of 10,766 votes after trailing briefly.

Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is the sitting MP from Faridabad, was leading over the Congress' Mahender Pratap Singh by 8,238 votes.

BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala was leading over Congress' Jai Prakash in Hisar by a margin of 4,787 votes.

In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh was leading over his Congress rival Rao Dan Singh by a margin of 7,902 votes.

Aam Aadmi Party's state unit chief Sushil Gupta was ahead of his BJP rival Naveen Jindal by a wafer-thin margin of 2,692 votes in Kurukshetra.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was also in the fray but was trailing.

In the Karnal assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading by 2,407 votes over Congress' Tarlochan Singh.

The Jannayak Janta Party, which had fielded candidates on all 10 seats after its alliance with the BJP ended in March, was also trailing.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

This time, the Congress has fielded candidates on nine seats while its INDIA bloc ally AAP is contesting the Kurukshetra seat.