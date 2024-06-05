Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, won the election from the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. Karti Chidambaram defeated AIADMK's Xavierdass by a margin of 205664 votes.

While speaking to ANI, he stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have rejected the BJP's Hindutva politics and have voted for a federal, secular, and inclusive government. This victory is clear in the election results.

"Tamil Nadu has given a very clear and decisive victory to the INDIA alliance led in Tamil Nadu by the chief Minister Mister MK Stalin. Tamil Nadu rejects the Hindutva politics of the BJP and the results reflect it very clearly. Tamil Nadu wants a federal government, a secular government, wants an egalitarian and inclusive government. And that is exactly what the Tamil Nadu people have voted for," he told ANI.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu CM also praised the alliance for its showing in the Lok Sabha elections "The success achieved by the coalition in breaking all of BJP's money power - abuse of power - media lobbying is enormous and historic. The BJP thought they could change the constitution - divide people with hate propaganda! I dedicate this victory to Kalaignar," he said.

The INDIA alliance, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has won decisively in Tamil Nadu. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party won 22 seats, Congress won 9. In the overall tally, the BJP won 240 seats, Congress 99, Samajwadi Party (SP) 37, TMC 29, DMK 22, TDP 16, and JD(U) 12. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) has won 9 seats, Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won 8 seats, Shiv Sena won 7 seats, Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) 5, YSRCP 4, RJD 4, CPI(M) 4, Aam Aadmi Party only 3.

The BJP had previously won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, with 282 and 303 seats respectively. They aimed to win 370 seats in the 2024 elections. The BJP-led NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contested the Lok Sabha elections for a third consecutive term. The elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)