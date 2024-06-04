June 04, 2024 21:30

The Congress has put a spanner in the plans of the BJP to make a clean sweep in the northeastern states which have 25 Lok Sabha seats, as the grand old party is set to bag seven seats including two in violence-hit Manipur.

The BJP is likely to win 13 seats in these states.

In Manipur where the Congress could not open its account in 2019 general elections, its candidates Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur have won both Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur seats.