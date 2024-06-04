India General Election Results 2024 news: Get the latest updates & live news on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 at businessline. For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page.
ALL UPDATES
- June 04, 2024 21:30
Lok Sabha elections live news: Northeast updates| BJP set to win 13 LS seats, Congress sweeps violence-hit Manipur
The Congress has put a spanner in the plans of the BJP to make a clean sweep in the northeastern states which have 25 Lok Sabha seats, as the grand old party is set to bag seven seats including two in violence-hit Manipur.
The BJP is likely to win 13 seats in these states.
In Manipur where the Congress could not open its account in 2019 general elections, its candidates Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur have won both Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur seats.
- June 04, 2024 21:24
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections results
Out of 174/175
TDP: 135
Jana Sena: 21
BJP: 8
YSRCP: 9
Result of one more seat is yet to be declared
- June 04, 2024 21:22
Lok Sabha elections live news: Samajwadi Party’s AWADHESH PRASAD defeats BJP’s Lallu Singh by a margin of 54,567 votes in the Faizabad constituency in which Ayodhya falls.
- June 04, 2024 21:21
Lok Sabha elections live news: KURUKSHETRA (Haryana)| BJP’s Naveen Jindal defeats AAP’s DR SUSHIL GUPTA by 29,021 votes
- June 04, 2024 21:20
Uttar Pradesh LS polls live news: BJP’s Hema Malini defeats Cong’s MUKESH DHANGAR by over 2.93 lakh votes in Mathura constituency
- June 04, 2024 21:19
Lok Sabha elections live updates: Khunti (Jharkhand)| Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda (BJP) loses to Cong’s KALI CHARAN MUNDA by over 1.49 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 21:08
Lok Sabha elections live news: We are the single largest party. Our opposition could not win as many seats even along with their allies, says PM Narendra Modi.
Here’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi:
- We will focus on ramping up investments in green energy and green mobility
- We will work towards making India the third largest economy
- Country has been becoming a part of the global supply chain. This was evident during the pandemic
- We have charted a new course in space exploration
- From climate change to food security, whatever global challenges we are facing, India will continue to focus on finding solutions for them
- A strong India will be a pillar for a strong global order
- Digital India initiatives and the use of technology have reduced corruption significantly
- NDA government’s focus will be on ending corruption and red tape
- For BJP workers, country comes first. And for us, service to nation is paramount
- We have developed India into the world’s third largest mobile manufacturing hub. Efforts will be made in areas of semi-conductors, and make defence sector self-reliant
- Women-led development has been on our agenda
- We have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. We won’t stop till poverty becomes history in this country
- NDA government is committed to work towards everyone’s progress and development
- In this third term, I will work harder. This is Modi’s guarantee
- In the last 10 years, 12 crore people were provided with water and 4 crore poor got pukka houses
- This moment is emotional for me at the personal level. After my mom passed away, this is my first election
- June 04, 2024 20:55
Punjab LS polls live news: BJP’s PRENEET KAUR (wife of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh) lost to Cong’s DHARAMVIRA GANDHI by a margin of 16,618 votes in the Patiala constituency.
- June 04, 2024 20:54
Lok Sabha polls live news: Sambalpur (Odisha): BJP’s Dharmendra Pradhan defeats BJDs PRANAB PRAKASH DAS by over 1.19 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 20:53
Lok Sabha elections live updates: Bhubaneswar (Odisha)| BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi defeats BJD’s MANMATH KUMAR ROUTRAY by 35,152 votes
- June 04, 2024 20:53
LS polls live news: New Delhi (NCT OF Delhi)| BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj defeats AAP’s Somnath Bharti by 78,370 votes
- June 04, 2024 20:53
Uttar Pradesh LS polls live news: Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Rajnath Singh won with a margin of over 1.35 lakh votes. He defeated SP’s RAVIDAS MEHROTRA
- June 04, 2024 20:50
Lok Sabha elections live news: I thank you for your love and blessings. Today is auspicious day and we are forming the government for the third time, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Addressing the party workers in the national capital, Modi said:
- Today’s victory is victory of Vikshit Bharat; a victory of 140 cr Indians
- I want to thank Election Commission of India. It has organised India’s largest elections in such a proficient manner in which 100 crore voters participated
- Today, every Indian is proud of India’s election mechanism
- There are several aspects of this mandate. After 1962, this is the first time that a government will be coming back to power for the third time
- In State Assemblies elections, NDA registered remarkable victories. In Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim, Congress has been wiped out
- Our performance in Odisha has been noteworthy
- BJP has won a seat in Kerala. Our workers in Kerala have made lot of sacrifices
- June 04, 2024 20:42
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls live news: Daggubati Purandheswari (BJP), NTR’s daughter and Chandrababu Naidu’s sister-in-law, wins from Rajahmundry with a majority of 2.39 lakh votes.
- June 04, 2024 20:25
LS elections live news: I thank the NDA for the win, says BJP President JP Nadda
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a strong government. He has led the party from the front. It is for the first time that a coalition group, under leadership of Modi, will form the government at the Centre,” Nadda added.
He further said, “In Bengal we rose from 3 assembly seats to 77 seats. Today in Odisha, for the first time, BJP will be forming the government in the State.”
- June 04, 2024 20:19
Punjab LS election live news: AMRITPAL SINGH is leading with over 1.97 lakh votes from Cong’s KULBIR SINGH ZIRA in Khadoor Sahib constituency.
- June 04, 2024 20:16
LS elections live news: FARIDABAD (Haryana)| BJP’s KRISHAN PAL (Minister of State of Power and Heavy Industries) defeated Cong’s MAHENDER PRATAP SINGH by over 1.72 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 20:15
Lok Sabha polls live updates: Here’s what Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh said on election results
“The success of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in a row is the victory of the sweat and hard work of the party workers. All the workers have made their best and tireless efforts throughout the country under the guidance of BJP National President Shri JPNadda ji. For this, I congratulate all the BJP workers and express my gratitude to them,” Rajnath Singh on X.
- June 04, 2024 20:12
Lok Sabha election live news: South Delhi (NCT OF Delhi): BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri defeats AAP’s SAHI RAM by over 1.24 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 20:11
LS polls live news: Here’s what Uddhav Thackeray said on election results
“Chandrababu Naidu was also troubled by the BJP. When the INDIA coalition came the motive was to end this dictatorship. People were very angry that how can the BJP treat opposition in this manner. We will discuss on the Prime Minister post tomorrow,” said Uddhav Thackeray
- June 04, 2024 20:10
Lok Sabha elections live updates: BJP wins 130 seats, leading in 110 seats. INC wins 55 seats, leading in 44 seats, says ECI website at 8 p.m.
- June 04, 2024 20:08
Lok Sabha polls live news: Here’s what BJP leader Amit Shah said on election results
“This victory of BJP for the third time is the result of the tireless hard work of our workers. For this victory, I congratulate the National President of BJP Mr. JP Nadda ji and all the BJP workers working hard in every part of the country. For BJP, its workers are its biggest asset. The hard work with which all of you have sought blessings of the people for Modi Ji by going door to door, street to street from North to South and East to West is truly commendable. I heartily congratulate all of you for this Herculean effort,” Amit Shah on X.
- June 04, 2024 20:00
Bihar LS polls live news: BJP’s Radha Mohan Singh declared winner from Purvi Champaran. He defeats Rajesh Kumar of Vikassheel Insaan Party by 88287 seats.
- June 04, 2024 19:59
Lok Sabha elections live news: Today Modi is running around seeking alliances with TDP and others. He underestimated us, and now lost his credibility, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
I am giving support to all my I.N.D.I.A friends; and will also support who would want to join the block, she added.
- June 04, 2024 19:56
AP Assembly polls live updates: Results are surprising. Only God knows what happened, says YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He submitted his resignation to the Governor of the State.
- June 04, 2024 19:55
LS election results: CHHINDWARA (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s BUNTY VIVEK SAHU defeats Cong’s NAKUL KAMALNATH (son of fmr CM Kamal Nath) by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:55
Rajasthan LS polls live updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla defets Cong’s PRAHLAD GUNJAL by 41,974 votes in Kota constituency
- June 04, 2024 19:55
LS elections live news: Tripura West (Tripura)| Former Tripura CM BIPLAB KUMAR DEB (BJP) defeats Cong’s ASISH KUMAR SAHA by over 6.11 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:54
LS elections live news: Bardhaman-Durgapur (West Bengal)| TMC’s Kirti Azad defeats BJP’s DILIP GHOSH by over 1.37 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:53
West Bengal LS polls live news: TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha defeated BJP’s SURENDRAJEET SINGH AHLUWALIA by over 5.95 lakh votes in Asansol.
- June 04, 2024 19:52
Maharashtra LS polls live news: BJP’s NARAYAN TATU RANE defeats Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) VINAYAK BHAURAO RAUT by 47,858 votes in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
- June 04, 2024 19:49
LS elections live updates: Katihar (Bihar)| Cong’s Tariq Anwar defeats JD (U)‘s DULAL CHANDRA GOSWAMI by 49,863 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:49
Lok Sabha polls live news: Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh)| Rahul Gandhi wins. Defeats BJP’s DP Singh by over 3.90 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:47
LS polls live news: Here’s what CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said on election results
“Congratulate the voters for this verdict to safeguard the Indian Constitution and the secular democratic character of our republic. A big setback for Modi govt and the BJP,” Yechury said on X.
- June 04, 2024 19:44
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections live: Samajwadi Party’s HARENDRA SINGH MALIK defeats BJP’s SANJEEV KUMAR BALYAN by 24,672 votes in Muzaffarnagar constituency
- June 04, 2024 19:43
Lok Sabha polls live updates: Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)| BJP’s Arun Govil, whom played Lord Rama, defeats SP’s SUNITA VERMA by 10,585 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:41
LS elections live news: UDHAMPUR (Jammu and Kashmir): BJP’s Jitendra Singh defeats Cong’s CH LAL SINGH by over 5.71 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:41
Chandigarh LS polls live news: Cong’s Manish Tiwari defeats BJP’s SANJAY TANDON by 2,504 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:40
Bihar Lok Sabha update : BJP’s Giriraj Singh wins from Begusarai. JDU’s Lovely Anand wins from Sheohar. Congress candidate Tariq Anwar wins from Katihar
- June 04, 2024 19:40
Andhra Pradesh elections live news: Here’s what PM Narendra Modi said about BJP’s victory in AP Assembly and LS polls
“Andhra Pradesh has given an exceptional mandate to NDA! I thank the people of the state for their blessings. I congratulate @ncbn Garu, @PawanKalyan Garu and the Karyakartas of @JaiTDP, @JanaSenaParty and @BJP4Andhra for this emphatic victory. We will work for the all-round progress of AP and ensure the state prospers in the times to come,” PM Narendra Modi on X.
- June 04, 2024 19:38
Odisha elections live news: Here’s what PM Narendra Modi said about BJP’s victory in Odisha Assembly polls
“Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture.
BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.
I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts,” PM Modi said on X.
- June 04, 2024 19:35
Karnataka LS polls live updates: BJP’s SHOBHA KARANDLAJE defeats Cong’s M.V RAJEEV GOWDA by over 2.59 lakh votes in the Bangalore North constituency
- June 04, 2024 19:34
LS polls live news: Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party’s HARENDRA SINGH MALIK defeats BJP’s SANJEEV KUMAR BALYAN by 24,672 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:33
Lok Sabha elections 2024 results live: Independent Candidate MOHMAD HANEEFA wins in Ladakh defeating both Congress and BJP candidates with a margin of 27,862 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:30
Lok Sabha polls live news: PM Narendra Modi’s first reaction after the election results
“People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India’s history.
I bow to the Janata Janardan for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people.
I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional efforts,” Prime Minister Modi said on X.
- June 04, 2024 19:22
Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls results live: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting Jana Sena Party’s office in Mangalagiri to meet Pawan Kalyan shortly
- June 04, 2024 19:17
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections live news: A historic verdict has been given. We will keep our promise of a responsible government, says Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan
The victory is not to trouble YSRCP but to lay the foundation for the progress of the State and welfare of over 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh, the actor turned politician added.
- June 04, 2024 19:16
Delhi LS elections news: BJP candidate Praveen Khandelwal wins Chandni Chowk seat by a margin of 89,325 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:15
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar’s brother Suresh loses in big blow to ruling Congress
D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister, and state Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, was defeated in the Bangalore Rural constituency, by BJP’s C N Manjunath on Tuesday, in a big blow to the ruling party in Karnataka.
- June 04, 2024 19:14
Karnataka LS polls live news: Tejasvi Surya of BJP declared winner from Bangalore South. Defeats Soumya Reddy of Congress by 2,77,083 votes
- June 04, 2024 19:08
Lok Sabha elections live news: Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh)| BJP’s Ravi Kishen defeats Samajwadi Party’s KAJAL NISHAD by over 1.03 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 19:01
Uttar Pradesh LS polls live news: Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD wins first seat in Bijnor. RLD’s CHANDAN CHAUHAN defeats Samajwadi Partys Deepak by 37,508 votes
- June 04, 2024 18:58
Lok Sabha elections results live news: Mahesh Sharma of BJP wins in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated SP’s Mahendra Singh Nagar by 5,59,472 votes
- June 04, 2024 18:57
West Bengal LS polls live news: Diamond Harbour (West Bengal)| Mamta Bannerjee’s Nephew ABHISHEK BANERJEE defeats BJP’s ABHIJIT DAS (BOBBY) by over 7.10 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 18:55
LS polls live news: Here’s what former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Linkedin post
“The Indian voter has spoken. And what a wise decision! This is a win for Indian democracy and a win for the Indian economy. Regardless of what happens over the next few days, we will have a strong opposition that forces the government to change course.”
- June 04, 2024 18:54
LS elections major losers: Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)| Cong’s Kishori Lal defeats Women & Child Development Minister Smirti Irani by over 1.67 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 18:53
Lok Sabha elections live updates: Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s MOHIBBULLAH defeats BJP’s GHANSHYAM SINGH LODHI by 87,434 votes. It was the constituency of SP leader Azam Khan
- June 04, 2024 18:52
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Kangana Ranaut defeats former Chief Minister’s son Vikramaditya Singh by over 74,000 votes
Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP’s candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, has defeated her rival, Congress’s Vikramaditya Singh, by 74,755 votes.
Kangana polled 5,37,002 votes against 4,62,267 votes polled to King of erstwhile Rampur state, who is also the sitting state Public Works Minister and son of six times chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.
Kangana attributed her victory to the win of common man and the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- June 04, 2024 18:51
Lok Sabha elections 2024 live updates: Even in RSS and BJP there are good people. And if you don’t revolt now (against Modi-Shah) you will not survive, says Mamata Banerjee
- June 04, 2024 18:50
Lok Sabha live news: Here is what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X (formerly Twitter)
“The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy. The deprived and poor population of the country stood with India to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the alliance partners and the lion workers of Congress.”
- June 04, 2024 18:49
LS elections 2024 live news: Congress’ MUHAMMED HAMDULLAH SAYEED wins by 2,647 votes in Lakshadweep constituency
- June 04, 2024 18:48
Lok Sabha polls live updates: Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s Dharmendra Yadav defeats BJP’s DINESH LAL YADAV “NIRAHUA” by over 1.61 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 18:48
Rajasthan LS poll live news: BJP’s GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT (Water Resources Minister) defeats Cong’s KARAN SINGH UCHIYARDA by over 1.15 lakh votes in Jodhpur.
- June 04, 2024 18:47
LS elections results live news: Major set back for BJP/NDA in UP & Maharashtra: From 105 seats between them in 2019, it’s down to half in 2024.
- June 04, 2024 18:46
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: TMC stuns poll pundits, takes commanding lead in 29 seats, BJP falters, leads in 12 seats
Defying all exit-poll predictions, the TMC raced ahead in 29 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, surprising political pundits, while the BJP struggled to reach double digits, leading in only 12 seats, and Congress won just one seat, according to the EC website.
If TMC’s leads translate into results, the party is set for its second-best performance in the state, following its 2014 victory when it won 34 seats.
As of 6 pm, the TMC had secured 46 per cent of the votes, up from 43 per cent in 2019.
In the last Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats, the BJP 18, and the Congress two. Despite a vigorous campaign led by top BJP leaders, the party is poised to see a decline of seven seats, and a 2 per cent drop in vote share, having received 40 per cent of the votes in 2019.
- June 04, 2024 18:45
Tamil Nadu LS polls live news: In Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance is set for a clean sweep, while BJP is in the No.2 position in 12 constituencies, including 2 in Chennai
- June 04, 2024 18:38
LS elections 2024 live news: All Adani Group stocks fall as vote counting trends showed BJP falling short of clear majority in Lok Sabha Elections
All Adani Group companies’ stocks tumbled on Tuesday, with many firms hitting their lower circuit limit, as counting trends showed the ruling BJP may fall short of a clear majority in the Lok Sabha elections.
The combined market valuation of all the 10 listed firms eroded by ₹3.64 lakh crore, tracking sharp declines in the group companies.
- June 04, 2024 18:23
Mamata Banerjee on LS poll results: Will take political revenge for fake narratives carried out in Tamluk, Kanthi and the Sandeshkhali incident, says the West Bengal Chief Minister
Modi has lost his credibility. Happy that Narendra Modi does not have the majority. The mandate is against Modi, and he should take moral responsibility and step down as the Prime Minister, she added.
- June 04, 2024 18:21
Rahul Gandhi on LS poll results: I thank the voters of Rae Bareli and Wayanad...will make a decision on this
Referring to Kishori Lal Sharma’s win in Amethi constituency, Rahul Gandhi said Sharma has been closely connected with Amethi and his win was bound to happen....BJP won’t understand this. My sister Priyanka Gandhi also played a key role, he added.
- June 04, 2024 18:15
J&K LS polls live news: Jailed Engineer Rashid surprises with victory from Baramulla
Jailed independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh is poised to win from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Engineer Rashid, who is the founder of Awami Itihad Party was running as an independent candidate. By 3. 20 pm, Rashid was leading with 399070, while Omar was trailing with 180478.
Rashid, a former MLA who represented north Kashmir’s Langate Assembly constituncy twice, was arrested in 2019 under Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act ( UAPA) and was lodged in Tihar Jail.
- June 04, 2024 18:09
LS elections counting live news: Rahul Gandhi wins from Wayanad (Kerala) by over 3.64 lakh votes. Defeats CPI’s ANNIE RAJA
- June 04, 2024 18:06
Lok Sabha polls live news 2024: Rahul Gandhi says Congress sticks to its manifesto promise of Caste census
We will have a meeting with the alliance of I.N.D.I.A partners tomorrow, says Rahul Gandhi
- June 04, 2024 18:04
Lok Sabha elections 2024 live news: ALWAR (Rajasthan)| BJP’s Bhupender Yadav defeats Cong’s LALIT YADAV by 48,282 votes
- June 04, 2024 18:04
Lok Sabha election results: The country has unanimously stated that we do not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah running this country, says Congress’ leader Rahul Gandhi
India’s poorest and the weakest stood up to save India’s constitution, he added.
- June 04, 2024 18:02
Kerala LS elections live news: Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Cong’s Shashi Tharoor defeats BJP’s RAJEEV CHANDRASEKHAR by 16,077 votes
- June 04, 2024 18:02
LS polls live news: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said I.N.D.I.A alliance’s victory is not just against BJP, but its strategy to influence all institutions such as CBI, ED, etc.
“Our fight was to save the Constitution. It was there in my mind when they cancelled our bank account, when they put CM in jail...I believed that Indian citizens will stand together against this and this has become true. We respected all our partners of I.N.D.I.A. Congress Party gave a new vision to India,” Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference.
- June 04, 2024 17:59
Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls live news: TDP won/leading 136 seats, Jana Sena 21, BJP 8 and YSRCP 10 seats
- June 04, 2024 17:55
LS polls live news: BJP attempted to take over all key govt institutions forcefully. Loss was due to BJP arrogance, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
This is a mandate against PM’s ideology. All our I.N.D.I.A partners worked together and campaigned in one voice. Our fight has not over. To save democracy, and progress of India, we will need to keep fighting. We will need to ensure Parliament functions properly and issues of Opposition parties are taken up, he added.
- June 04, 2024 17:55
BJP vs SP in Uttar Pradesh live news: Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party declared winner from Manipuri with a margin of 2,21,639 votes.
- June 04, 2024 17:54
Andhra Pradesh LS polls live news: Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh)| BJP’s DAGGUBATI PURANDHESHWARI defeats YSRCP’s GUDURI SRINIVAS by over 2.39 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 17:53
LS elections live news: Our positive campaign worked. Modi ji spread lies about our manifesto but failed. People connected with our campaign, says Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge at press conference
- June 04, 2024 17:52
LS elections live news: Faggan Sjngh Kulaste, Union MoS for Steel, wins from Mandla in Madhya Pradesh by over 100,000 votes.
- June 04, 2024 17:51
Lok Sabha polls live news: Amritsar (Punjab)| Cong’s GURJEET SINGH AUJLA wins by a margin of 40,301 votes. Defeats AAP’s KULDEEP SINGH DHALIWAL
- June 04, 2024 17:51
LS polls key constituencies: Jyotiraditya Scindia wins from Guna in Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 540,929 votes.
- June 04, 2024 17:50
LS polls live news: Arunachal West (Arunachal Pradesh): BJP Minister KIREN RIJIJU wins by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. He defeated Cong’s NABAM TUKI
- June 04, 2024 17:49
Uttar Pradesh LS live news: Azad Samaj Party Chief Chandrasekhar Azad wins Nagina constituency with a margin 1.51 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 17:48
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: No seats for BJP in DMK-dominated Tamil Nadu; vote share crosses 10%
The results from Tamil Nadu are on expected lines. The DMK-led grouping, part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance, is leading in all but two of the 39 constituencies. The DMK itself is leading in all 22 it contested and its major partner, Congress, is leading in the nine constituencies in which it fielded its candidates.
The BJP, which was expected to win at least two seats (Tirunelveli and Coimbatore), is not leading in any, but its alliance partner, PMK, is ahead of other contestants in Dharmapuri.
- June 04, 2024 17:36
Los Sabha polls live news: HAMIRPUR (Himachal Pradesh)| I&B Minister Anurag Thakur wins by a margin of over 1.82 lakh votes.
Anurag Thakur defeated Congress’ SATPAL RAIZADA.
- June 04, 2024 17:36
Haryana LS polls live updates: Congress leader Selja wins from Sirsa, Haryana with a margin of 2.68 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 17:35
Himachal Pradesh LS polls live news: Kangana Ranaut wins from MANDI (Himachal Pradesh) by a margin of 74,755 votes. She defeated Cong’s VIKRAMADITYA SINGH
- June 04, 2024 17:13
Lok Sabha elections live news: ECI declares Narendra Modi winner from Varanasi. He wins by a margin of 1,52,513 votes. He defeats Ajay Rai.
- June 04, 2024 17:13
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: BJP extends lead in lone LS seat in Andaman and Nicobar
The BJP extended its lead to 28,887 votes in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.
BJP’s Bishnu Pada Ray secured 76762 votes, while his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Rai Sharma bagged 47,875 so far.
Counting of votes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya (JNRM) in Port Blair.
- June 04, 2024 17:12
Himachal Pradesh Election Results: Congress wins three seats, leads in one more; BJP leads in 2
Congress on Tuesday won three assembly bypoll seats in Himachal Pradesh and was ahead in one more seat, while the BJP was leading in two constituencies, as per the Election Commission.
Congress leaders from Lahaul and Spiti, Sujanpur and Gagret seats have won the elections while its candidate was leading in Kutlehar. BJP candidates are leading in Dharamshala and Barsar seats.
- June 04, 2024 17:09
Lok Sabha polls live updates: Congress leader Manish Tewari leading with a narrow margin of 2504 votes in Chandigarh
- June 04, 2024 17:09
Bihar LS polls live news: Purnia (Bihar)| Pappu Yadav (Independent) leads over JD (U)‘s SANTOSH KUMAR by 1,113 votes
- June 04, 2024 17:08
Himachal Pradesh LS polls live news: Actor and BJP candidate from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh said, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the people of Mandi for this love and trust.”
“This victory belongs to all of you, this is the victory of your trust in Prime Minister Modi and BJP, this is the victory of Sanatan and in the honour of Mandi,” Ranaut posted on Instagram
- June 04, 2024 17:04
Maharashtra LS polls live news: Shiv Sena ( Thackeray) candidate Anil Desai wins prestigious Mumbai South Central seat with a margin of 53,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 17:04
Karnataka LS polls live news: Major winners for the BJP-JDS alliance in Karnataka are Pralhad Joshi with a margin of 97324 voters, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri with a margin of 337428 voters
BY Raghavendra with a margin of 243715, JDS’ Kumaraswamy with a margin of 284620 votes, and Mallesh Babu with a margin of 71388 voters.
- June 04, 2024 16:57
Karnataka LS live news: At 4:52 pm, BJP won 7 seats and was leading in 10 seats; JDS won two seats, Congress won 1 seat and was leading in 8 seats.
- June 04, 2024 16:50
Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections live news: Congress fails to open its account so far
- June 04, 2024 16:44
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The rise and fall of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
From a brutal majority to a virtual battle for survival. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s electoral fortunes seem to have plummeted to unexpected depths within a span of five years, during which the outgoing Chief Minister launched a slew of populist measures.
Having floated his YSRCP in 2011 following the death of his father and charismatic late Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Reddy had to wait for another eight years before getting into the ruling saddle.
- June 04, 2024 16:43
LS poll live news: Here’s what Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi said after meeting the ECI
“We went to the Election Commission at short notice to convey a concern of ours. The main issue was about not updating parliamentary constituency data round by round in terms of votes counted and the results of that round. However, it was clarified that it is done Assembly segment-wise. Parliamentary constituencies have on average seven Assemblies and it is done each round in each Assembly segment. Different Assembly segments follow different speeds of counting and also updation which is why there is a lack of synchronism in parliamentary constituency on the whole.”
- June 04, 2024 16:41
AP Assembly polls live news: Major personalities who will enter the State Assembly for the first time are JanaSena Chief Pawan Kalyan and Chandra Babu Naidu’s son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh
- June 04, 2024 16:37
Karnataka LS polls live news: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi retained his Dharwad seat with a winning margin of over 97,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 16:30
LS polls live news: NOTA created a record with 2.18 lakh voters in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore opting for the ‘none of the above’ option in the Lok Sabha elections, counting for which is underway
- June 04, 2024 16:30
AP Assembly elections live news: TDP and its allies (NDA) lead in 134 seats and YSRCP leads in 12 seats
- June 04, 2024 16:28
Lok Sabha elections live news: HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former CM of Bihar, wins Gaya Lok Sabha seat by 1.01 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 16:25
Odisha Assembly Polls: BJP secures a lead in 80 seats, BJD in 47 seats and Congress in 15 seats
- June 04, 2024 16:24
Lok Sabha elections live news: Women candidate Scorecard
Women candidates like Selja, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Dimple Yadav and Misha Bharti are leading by a significant margin in their respective constituencies in the general elections.
Amethi’s incumbent MP Smriti Irani and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi are among MPs trailing by huge margin in their constituencies.
- June 04, 2024 16:23
Lok Sabha elections live news: Congress candidate KL Sharma, who is on the verge of defeating Smriti Irani, termed this a victory of the ‘Gandhi family’ and the people of Amethi.
Kishori Lal Sharma, the long associate of the Gandhi family was given the responsibility of winning back the party’s once-held bastion.”This is the victory of the Gandhi family and the people of Amethi...the counting is still taking place, so I won’t call it a victory now,” Sharma told ANI
- June 04, 2024 16:20
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: MVA leading in seven out of 10 Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra; Mahayuti ahead in three
Of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is leading in seven, while the ruling Mahayuti is ahead in three constituencies.
As per the latest trends, the MVA is leading in Chandrapur, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Ramtek and Bhandara-Gondia.
Congress’s Chandrapur candidate, Pratibha Dhanorkar, is leading by more than one lakh votes against Maharashtra minister and BJP heavyweight, Sudhir Mungantiwar.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance is leading in Nagpur, Akola and Buldhana.
- June 04, 2024 16:19
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: BJP surges ahead in Himachal Pradesh
The BJP is way ahead of the Congress on all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, according to Election Commission data. BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut is leading by a margin of 71,857 votes over her Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh, while Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is ahead by a margin of 1,77,708 votes over Congress’ Satpal Raizada, the EC data showed.
- June 04, 2024 16:14
LS elections 2024 live updates: Modi should resign says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that PM Narendra Modi should resign from the post accepting the responsibility of BJP’s defeat.
Raut said INDIA alliance will think in “positive” way to form the government. “Maharashtra, UP and West Bengal have played a big role” said Raut adding that BJP will not be able to form the government. “
INDIA alliance will meet and discuss the next step. Rahul Gandhi’s performance is best compared to PM Modi” said Raut.
- June 04, 2024 16:12
Lok Sabha polls live updates: BJP wins Dakshina Kannada and Chitradurga in Karnataka
- June 04, 2024 16:12
Andhra Pradesh LS poll live news: Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (TDP) leading with a majority of 27,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 16:10
LS poll live news: Candidates with highest leads
1. Shivraj Chouhan - BJP (+780,000)
2. Amit Shah - BJP (+737,000)
3. Abhishek Banerjee - TMC (+640,000)
4. Shankar Lalwani - BJP (+1175,000)
5. Jyotiraditya Scindia - BJP (+550,000)
- June 04, 2024 16:09
Andhra Pradesh LS polls: Kinjarapu Ram Manohar Naidu (TDP) leading with a majority of 2,86,811 votes.
Kesineni Chinni (TDP) leading with a majority of 2.76 lakh votes.
- June 04, 2024 16:09
Lok Sabha elections live news: Congress will explore all possibilities for the formation of a new government at the Centre, said K.C.Venugopal, AICC general secretary.
“We are waiting for the final results. There is no harm in holding discussions with parties including TDP to form the government,” he told reporters in Kerala.
On the victory of Suresh Gopi, Venugopal said his popularity as an actor helped Gopi to win from Thrissur. However, the Congress will conduct a detailed enquiry on the defeat of K.Muralidharan, who came third in the elections. The reasons for 2 lakh votes gained by Sobha Surendran from Alappuzha will also be probed, he said.
He alleged that there was a major leakage in the vote bank of CPI (M) in favour of BJP.
- June 04, 2024 16:06
Madhya Pradesh LS live news: BJP wins Tikamgarh and Indore seats
- June 04, 2024 16:06
LS polls 2024 live updates: ROHTAK (Haryana): Cong’s Deepender SIngh Hooda win certain. Leads BJP’s DR. ARVIND KUMAR SHARMA by over 2.78 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 16:05
Lok Sabha election live updates: In 16 seats, the difference between the top two candidates is less than 4000 votes, primarily in UP, Jharkhand and West Bengal
In 32 seats, the difference between top two candidates is less 10,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 16:04
Telangana LS election live news: Kadiyam Kavya of Congress won the Warangal seat with a majority of 2.02 lakh votes.
- June 04, 2024 16:04
Lok Sabha elections live news: Cong’s wins Tura (Meghalaya)
Cong’s SALENG A SANGMA defeats National People’s Party AGATHA K SANGMA by over 1.55 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 16:03
LS elections 2024 live news: As of 3.50 pm, BJP leads in 239 seats, wins 3; Congress leads in 98, wins 2
Aam Aadmi Party leads in 2, wins 1
JD(S) leads in 1, wins 1
SP leads in 33
Trinamool Congress leads in 29
DMK leads in 21
TDP leads in 16
JD(U) leads in 14
- June 04, 2024 16:02
Lok Sabha poll live updates: First win for AAP in Sangrur (Punjab)
AAP’s GURMEET SINGH MEET HAYER defeated Cong’s SUKHPAL SINGH KHAIRA by over 1.72 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 16:01
J&K LS poll live news: ANANTNAG-RAJOURI| Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti trails
- June 04, 2024 16:00
Maharasthra LS polls: Maharashtra: Supriya Sule takes decisive lead of over 1 lakh votes in Baramati.
- June 04, 2024 16:00
LS poll live news: In Uttar Pradesh, district officials are under pressure, alleges Jairam Ramesh
“In Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj, Bansgaon, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar seats, district officials are being pressured to declare winners of the seats by calling them. Administrative officers should remember that the government is changing and this tampering with democracy will not be accepted,” Jairam Ramesh, Senior Congress leader stated on X
- June 04, 2024 15:58
J&K LS elections live news: BARAMULLA (Jammu and Kashmir): Omar Abdullah accepts defeat. Independent ABDUL RASHID SHEIKH leading by over 1.97 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 15:57
West Bengal LS live news: Trinamool Congress’ Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, and party’s heir apparent, is likely to win the Diamond Harbour seat. He leads with close to 680,000 seats.
- June 04, 2024 15:56
LS poll live news: UDHAMPUR (Jammu and Kashmir): MoS Dr Jitendra Singh leading by over 1.06 lakh votes over Cong’s CH LAL SINGH. Win certain
- June 04, 2024 15:56
Lok Sabha results live news: SHIMLA (Himachal Pradesh): BJP close to winning. BJP’s Suresh Kumar Kashyap leading over Cong’s Vinod Sultanpuri by 90,548 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:55
LS polls live updates: MANDI (Himachal Pradesh): Kangana Ranaut close to winning. Leading by 72,696 votes against Cong’s VIKRAMADITYA SINGH
- June 04, 2024 15:55
Odisha Assembly polls live news
1. BJP leads in 78 seats
2. BJD leads in 51 seats
3. INC leads in 15 seats
- June 04, 2024 15:54
AP Assembly elections: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) won Pulivendula Assembly Constituency with a majority of 50,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:54
LS elections live news: KANGRA (Himachal Pradesh): BJP close to winning seat. BJP’s DR RAJEEV BHARDWAJ leading over Cong’s Anand SHARMA by over 2.47 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 15:53
Chandigarh LS seat: Cong’s Manish Tiwari is leading by 2,504 votes against BJP’s SANJAY TANDON
- June 04, 2024 15:52
LS elections live updates: Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): Cong wins second seat in Punjab. Cong’s Amar Singh won by 34,202 votes from AAP’s GURPREET SINGH GP
- June 04, 2024 15:52
Maharashtra LS polls live news: Supriya Sule takes the lead of 76,000 in the Baramati constituency
- June 04, 2024 15:52
Lok Sabha poll live news: NCP's Sharad Pawar said that there was no discussion among with INDIA alliance partners to offer the deputy prime minister post to Nitish Kumar
“INDIA partners will meet tomorrow. We will collectively decide about all the things. You have to wait for the next 2-3 days. We will have collective thinking about further steps,” said Pawar.
- June 04, 2024 15:51
LS poll live news: Delhi: BJP close to winning all 7 seats in he national capital.
- June 04, 2024 15:36
Lok Sabha poll live updates: Arrah (Bihar): Power Minister R K Singh trailing by 36,918 votes to Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) Sudama Prasad
- June 04, 2024 15:34
Haryana LS poll live news: In Faridabad, BJP’s KRISHAN PAL (MoS Power) leading over Cong’s MAHENDER PRATAP SINGH by over 1.68 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 15:33
LS poll live news: Arun Govil, BJP candidate from Meerut, who played Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, now leading with over 10,000 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:30
LS poll live updates: GURGAON (Haryana): BJP’s RAO INDERJIT SINGH leading over Cong’s Raj Babbar by 60,862 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:30
Sharad Pawar, President of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar , stated that he has not held any discussions regarding government formation with Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar
Addressing the media, Pawar remarked that the election trends in Maharashtra were as anticipated, but those in Uttar Pradesh came as a surprise. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has set a new direction, suggesting a shift in people’s preferences. Pawar also commented on the campaign strategies, stating that the public has not embraced Modi’s approach of campaigning based on communal divisions.
He said that he would discuss the with INDIA alliance partners about the next move. “ I had just discussed with Congress president Khargeji and Sitaram Yechuri. Still, we have to discuss with other alliance partners” said Pawar.
- June 04, 2024 15:27
Maharashtra LS election results: As of 3.20 pm, BJP leads in 12 constituencies, Congress 11, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) 10, NCP (Sharad Pawar) 7, Shiv Sena 6, NCP 1 and Independent 1.
- June 04, 2024 15:24
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Odisha: BJP leads in 19 LS seats, BJD 1
The BJP is leading in 19 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, election officials said.
BJD candidate is leading in one seat, and the Congress nominee in one constituency.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan, is leading from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat by 85,917 votes over his nearest BJD rival Pranab Prakash Das.
BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra is also leading by 68,757 votes over his nearest rival Arup Patnaik of the BJD in Puri Lok Sabha seat.
- June 04, 2024 15:23
LS elections 2024 live news: Suresh Gopi elected from Thrissur with a margin of 75,079 votes marking the first time the BJP has won a Lok Sabha seat from Kerala.
The party’s challenge in the state ends, however, with contender Rajeev Chandrasekhar conceding an insurmountable lead to a fourth-term seeking Shashi Tharoor of Congress. Suresh Gopi trounced his nearest rival VS Sunil Kumar from CPI, while Congress strongman K Muraleedharan ends up a poor third in Thrissur.
- June 04, 2024 15:19
AP Assembly live news: Actor and TDP leader N Balakrishna declared winner in Hindupur Assembly constituency with a majority of 31,602 votes over his YSRCP opponent Deepa.
It is his third victory in a row as MLA of Hindupur
- June 04, 2024 15:19
West Bengal LS results live news: West Bengal: Mahua Moitra is leading by 54,733 votes from Krishnanagar constituency
- June 04, 2024 15:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: As BJP numbers slide in Rajasthan, Meena indicates he will keep word on resigning
With trends showing the BJP ahead on 14 of the total 25 seats in Rajasthan, state Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena Tuesday indicated he would keep his word on resigning from the post if his party loses any of the seven seats under his responsibility.
The BJP had won all the 25 seats in Rajasthan in the last two Lok Sabha elections, but the trends in these polls show the party’s tally coming down by more than 10 seats.
- June 04, 2024 15:07
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Uttar Pradesh scripts BJP’s decline
The emergence of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh and the corresponding decline of the Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the deciding trend in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
At around 2 p.m, the INDIA bloc was well ahead of the BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh.
Samajwadi party was leading in 38 seats and Congress in 7, together were are leading in 45 of the 80 seats. On the other hand, BJP was ahead in 33 seats with very precarious margins. Its latest partner Rashtriya Lok Dal was ahead in one seat.
- June 04, 2024 15:04
Lok Sabha elections live news: Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s AWADHESH PRASAD leads over BJP’s LALLU SINGH by 14,960 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:03
LS polls in Sikkim: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is leading in the sole Sikkim LS seat
- June 04, 2024 15:02
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha live news: Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s RAMESH AWASTHI leads over Cong’s Alok Misra by 1,548 votes
- June 04, 2024 15:02
Assam LS poll live news: Assam: BJP is leading in 8 constituencies, while Congress is leading in 4
United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Asom Gana Parishad are leading in one each. The state has a total of 14 LS seats.
- June 04, 2024 15:00
LS poll live news: At 3 pm, BJP leads in 24 seats, while Congress leads in 1 seat in Gujarat. Congress candidate and sitting MLA Geniben Thakor is ahead with 20000 votes in Banaskantha seat
- June 04, 2024 14:59
Kerala LS poll news: Shashi Tharoor emerges out of his house and acknowledges greetings from Congress supporters as he assures himself of a fourth term in the Lok Sabha.
He is leading by 14,926 votes over BJP rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Says voters will have to be wary of the designs of the BJP that stretched him to the limit in Thiruvananthapuram while managing to win from Thrissur. Acknowledges support from his traditional strongholds along the coastal belts that seemed to have bailed him out this time round as was the case in 2014.
- June 04, 2024 14:59
Maharashtra live election news: NARAYAN TATU RANE of BJP leads by 3.59 lakh votes at Ratnagiri
- June 04, 2024 14:58
LS 2024 elections live news: Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Arun Govil leads over SP’s SUNITA VERMA by 1,849 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:58
Maharashtra LS poll live updates: TATKARE SUNIL DATTATREY of NCP leads by 4.44 lakh votes at Raigad
- June 04, 2024 14:58
Lok Sabha live updates: Govind Makthappa Karjol of BJP declared winner from Chitradurga seat in Karnataka.
Karjol defeats Congress’ Chandrappa by 48121 votes, as per details uploaded on ECI website.
- June 04, 2024 14:57
LS 2024 election live news: Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Atul Garg leads over Cong’s DOLLY SHARMA by over 1.90 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:57
Maharashtra Lok Sabha live news: MURLIDHAR MOHOL of BJP leads by 3.32 lakh at Pune
- June 04, 2024 14:56
LS poll live updates: Nagina (Uttar Pradesh): Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) CHANDRASHEKHAR (Ravan) leads over BJP’s OM KUMAR by over 1.27 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:56
AP Assembly elections live news: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan declared winner in Pithapuram with 70,354 votes majority over YSRCP Candidate Vanga Geetha
- June 04, 2024 14:56
Lok Sabha poll live news: JADHAV SANJAY (BANDU) HARIBHAU of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leads by 2.12 votes at Parbhani in Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:55
LS election counting live news: Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Ally Apna Dal (Soneylal)‘s ANUPRIYA PATEL leads over SP’s RAMESH CHAND BIND by 15,673 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:55
LS poll live news: OMPRAKASH BHUPALSINH alias PAVAN RAJENIMBALKAR of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leads by 3.92 lakh votes in Osmanabad, Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:40
Maharashtra LS poll live news: Adv UJWAL NIKAM of Bharatiya Janata Party leads by 3.63 lakh votes in Mumbai North Central
- June 04, 2024 14:40
Odisha Assembly elections live news: BJP leads in 75, while BJD leads in 54, Congress leads in 16 and CPM leads in 1
- June 04, 2024 14:39
Lok Sabha poll results live news: Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh)| SP’s DHARMENDRA YADAV leads over BJP’s DINESH LAL YADAV “NIRAHUA” 90,490 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:38
Kerala LS poll live news: Shashi Tharoor further improves lead to 11,281 signalling a significant bounce back from overwhelmingly testing counting trends till afternoon in Thiruvananthapuram.
The three-time MP had won with a margin of close to a lakh in 2019 but had admittedly found a tough match this time in Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar who forefeited a lead that peaked at 23,000 votes.
- June 04, 2024 14:37
LS poll results live news: Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh)| SP chief Akhilesh Yadav leads over BJP’s SUBRAT PATHAK by 93,384 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:37
LS counting updates: Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s Dimple Yadav leads over BJP’s JAYVEER SINGH by over 1.76 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:36
Uttar Pradesh LS election results: SP leads over BJP now. SP is leading in 36 seats; BJP: 33; Cong: 7; RLD: 2
- June 04, 2024 14:34
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: BJP leading in all 5 seats of Uttarakhand
The BJP was leading in all five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand on Tuesday on election results day, according to the Election Commission trends.
Ajay Bhatt is leading by 2,55,634 votes in Nainital, Ajay Tamta by 1,75,391 votes in Almora, Anil Baluni by 94,376 votes in Garhwal (Pauri), Trivendra Singh Rawat by 65,724 votes in Haridwar and Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah by 1,35,632 votes in Tehri Garhwal.
- June 04, 2024 14:33
LS results live news: Dumka (Jharkhand): JMM’s NALIN SOREN leads over BJP’s SITA MURMU by 6,602 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:31
Chandigarh LS poll live news: Cong’s Manish Tiwari leads over BJP’s SANJAY TANDON by 6,076 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:30
Lok Sabha election results: GURGAON (Haryana): BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh leads over Cong’s Raj Babbar by 16,738 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:30
LS poll live news: KURUKSHETRA (Haryana): BJP’s Naveen Jindal leads over AAP’s DR SUSHIL GUPTA by 6,968 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:30
Haryana LS poll live news: In KARNAL, BJP’s former CM Manohar Lal leads over Cong’s DIVYANSHU BUDHIRAJA by over 1.88 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:29
Gujarat counting update: BJP now leading in all 25 seats. Union minister Amit Shah leads by over 6 lakh votes from Gandhinagar
- June 04, 2024 14:29
Haryana LS poll live updates: In SIRSA, Cong’s SELJA leads over BJP’s Ashok Tanwar by over 2.31 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:28
LS poll live news: ROHTAK (Haryana)| Deepender Singh Hooda of Cong leads over BJP’s DR. ARVIND KUMAR SHARMA by over 2.24 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:27
Punjab Lok Sabha vote counting live news: Congress seals first win in Punjab
Former CM CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI defeats BJP’s SUSHIL KUMAR RINKU by over 1.75 lakh votes
- June 04, 2024 14:26
Lok Sabha voting live news: ANIL YESHWANT DESAI of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leads by 3.61 lakh votes in Mumbai South Central constituency
- June 04, 2024 14:26
LS polls results live news: SMITA UDAY WAGH of BJP leads by 4.23 lakh votes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:25
LS elections live news: As per ECI trends, Kishori Lal Sharma is leading with a margin of 90,479 votes in Amethi. Smriti Irani trailing
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra tweets, “Kishori bhaiya (Kishori Lal Sharma, Amethi candidate), I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!.”
- June 04, 2024 14:24
LS poll live news: After Thiruvananthapuram, neighbouring Attingal presents a grimly fought war between sitting Congress MP Adoor Prakash against debutant V Joy of the CPI(M).
Prakash had won last time with a margin of 1.5 lakh but his luck this time is hanging by the slenderest threat at 422 at 2.15 pm. Union Minister V Muraleedharan still trails at a poor third here. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) is leading in just one seat of Alathur.
- June 04, 2024 14:23
LS vote counting live news: Karakat (Bihar) | Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) RAJA RAM SINGH leads over Rashtriya Lok Morcha’s UPENDRA KUSHWAHA by 51,280 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:22
Lok Sabha poll results live news: SURESH GOPINATH MHATRE alias BALYA MAMA of NCP (Sharad Pawar) leads by 2.23 lakh at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:21
Lok Sabha elections live news| Patliputra (Bihar): RJD’s MISHA BHARTI leads over BJP’s Ram Kirpal Yadav by 35,437 votes
- June 04, 2024 14:20
Lok Sabha poll results live: Dr Prashant Yadaorao Padole of Congress leads by 2.22 lakh votes at Bhandara Gondiya in Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:19
Maharashtra LS poll results: Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP leads by 1.43 lakh votes in Beed, Maharashtra
- June 04, 2024 14:18
Jammu & Kashmir LS poll results: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti concedes defeat from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat against NC leader Mian Altaf
- June 04, 2024 14:16
Maharashtra LS Poll results live updates as of 2.10 pm: BJP leads in 13 constituencies, Congress and Shiv Sena (Udhav) 11 each, Congress 6, Shiv Sena 5, NCP and Independent 1 each
- June 04, 2024 14:15
LS results live updates: Celeb scorecard in LS Polls
Kangana Ranaut , Hema Malini are leading in Mandi and Mathura respectively. Arun Govil trailing in Meerut , Suresh Gopi is leading in Thrissur. Manoj Tiwari is leading in Northeast Delhi seat, while Ravi Kishan leading in Gorakhpur.
- June 04, 2024 14:14
Aurangabad LS poll results live update: BHUMARE SANDIPANRAO ASARAM of Shiv Sena leads by 1.94 lakh votes
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.